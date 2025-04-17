5 Creative Milk Swaps To Try In Tres Leches Cake

The pastel de tres leches, or, tres leches cake, is a staple in Latin American cuisine. Though nobody truly knows where it came from (both Mexico and Nicaragua lay claim to its invention) it's undeniable that this beautifully moist, surprisingly light, intoxicatingly sweet sponge is a winner. Soaking a sponge cake isn't exactly anything new – take the French Baba au Rhum, for example, or an English Christmas pudding. Mostly, though, soaked cake recipes involve alcohol (and, in the case of the latter, setting the cake on fire before serving.) Tres leches cake, though, is different. The name "tres leches" comes from, if it weren't obvious, the three milks that the sponge is traditionally soaked in once baked: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk (or heavy cream.) Using liquids so high in fat and sugar makes for an extraordinarily rich cake that somehow, paradoxically, gets lighter as a result of its soaking.

Though a soaked sponge cake isn't exactly groundbreaking, there's still plenty of room for innovation when it comes to tres leches cake. From dairy free options to adding a burst of fruity, floral flavor, getting creative when it comes to what exactly those "tres leches" are can open the door for some delicious new combinations, elevating this classic dessert into something fresh and unexpected. Condensed milk is a mainstay, though — the richness and intense, malty sweetness it adds are essential to the flavor profile of a great tres leches cake — it is also, however, a particularly versatile ingredient, and the perfect starting point for some creative concoctions. Here are some milk swaps worth trying.