The Enormous Colorado Restaurant With Its Own Waterfall Diving Show

You can trek over 13,000 miles of the Great Wall of China, or sit and admire the sparkling beauty of the Taj Mahal, but you haven't lived until you've visited the bright pink wonder of the world that is Casa Bonita. Nestled in an otherwise unassuming shopping center in Lakewood, Colorado, a suburb about 15 minutes outside of Denver, Casa Bonita is pretty hard to miss. The restaurant towers over its fellow store fronts, a spot of bright pink against a brusk, suburban backdrop, cutting a golden glow from its domed top. From its peak, a statue of Cuauhtémoc, the last emperor of the Aztec people, looks over his domain. Casa Bonita is, at a very basic level, a Mexican restaurant, one of many such restaurants across Colorado, offering up fare such as enchiladas and burritos for a stream of steady customers.

However, Casa Bonita is also much more than another kitschy restaurant; it's an experience, and one that has inspired not only generations of Denver residents, but the creators of the iconic animated series "South Park" as well. But what makes Casa Bonita so special? For one, it is huge; spanning over 52,000 square feet, the restaurant features various rooms shaped into fake mines, and caves, and Mexican landscapes. But perhaps the restaurant's most iconic feature is its 30-foot-tall waterfall, and this water feature isn't just for looking at. It is the setting for the restaurant's famous diving shows, which are one of the restaurant's many amazing features. Of course, we'll have to plunge beneath the surface to get the whole picture.