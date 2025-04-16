Here's Why The Batter On Your Fried Pickles Doesn't Seem To Stick

Pickles are the ultimate snack. They can be enjoyed on their own, as a sandwich topping, or with a selection of other finger foods on a delicious charcuterie board. Pickles can also be fried to make a crunchy Southern treat. Here's the thing: Fried pickles can be made in a variety of different ways. You can use pickle slices, pickle spears, or even small baby pickles to make this versatile dish. Typically, fried pickles are made with dill pickles, although nobody is going to throw you in culinary jail if you decide to use a bread-and-butter pickle or a sweet pickle instead. The pickle is then dipped in a basic batter or breading and cooked. Obviously, fried pickles are traditionally fried in oil but can also be cooked in the oven, or using the air fryer for a crispy result that cuts the cooking time.

While fried pickles are simple to make, there is one mishap that often occurs during the cooking process that can leave you frustrated. What do you do when the batter doesn't stick to your pickles prior to cooking? If the batter falls off the pickles during the cooking process, you'll be left with a warm, limp pickle that lacks its signature crunch. Thankfully, the solution to this problem is quite simple. All you have to do is ensure you start with a dry pickle. If you neglect to properly dry your pickles, the brine will leave too slippery a foundation for breading to stick to, and it can also thin the buttermilk and prevent it from sticking. Once finished, the pickles can be enjoyed with a seasoned mayonnaise sauce or even as a zesty burger topping.