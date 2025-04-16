Here's Why The Batter On Your Fried Pickles Doesn't Seem To Stick
Pickles are the ultimate snack. They can be enjoyed on their own, as a sandwich topping, or with a selection of other finger foods on a delicious charcuterie board. Pickles can also be fried to make a crunchy Southern treat. Here's the thing: Fried pickles can be made in a variety of different ways. You can use pickle slices, pickle spears, or even small baby pickles to make this versatile dish. Typically, fried pickles are made with dill pickles, although nobody is going to throw you in culinary jail if you decide to use a bread-and-butter pickle or a sweet pickle instead. The pickle is then dipped in a basic batter or breading and cooked. Obviously, fried pickles are traditionally fried in oil but can also be cooked in the oven, or using the air fryer for a crispy result that cuts the cooking time.
While fried pickles are simple to make, there is one mishap that often occurs during the cooking process that can leave you frustrated. What do you do when the batter doesn't stick to your pickles prior to cooking? If the batter falls off the pickles during the cooking process, you'll be left with a warm, limp pickle that lacks its signature crunch. Thankfully, the solution to this problem is quite simple. All you have to do is ensure you start with a dry pickle. If you neglect to properly dry your pickles, the brine will leave too slippery a foundation for breading to stick to, and it can also thin the buttermilk and prevent it from sticking. Once finished, the pickles can be enjoyed with a seasoned mayonnaise sauce or even as a zesty burger topping.
Start with dry pickles
When eating a pickle on its own, you may want to reach for the juiciest one. In fact, some people would argue that the brine is the best part of the pickle-eating experience. The brine even sometimes goes on to be used in meat marinades, salad dressings, and as a chaser for whiskey. However, when it comes to making fried pickles, you want to start with dry pickles. This step is crucial preparation for all cooking methods for fried pickles as it ensures that the coating will properly stick to the pickle. To dry the pickles, drain the pickle juice, and place the pickles on a paper towel. Make sure you don't waste the brine as it can be used in other recipes, including giving an extra flavorful pickle-y twist to your french fries.
Ensure you pat down both sides of the pickles to make sure that every single bite is covered in the crunchy batter. After the pickles are dry, you can coat them with your batter and use your desired cooking method. Another way to guarantee a crunchy pickle is to add cornstarch or flour to your batter as the ingredient is known for its ability to absorb any moisture. If you are looking to reach the next level, use vodka in your batter for crispier fried pickles. The alcohol's quick evaporation quality allows the batter to dry out faster and results in an extra crispy layer without adding a distinct flavor.