French Fries Are Better With A Pickle-Y Twist

Meateaters, vegans, vegetarians, one thing we can all agree on is that french fries are pretty darn tasty. There are usually no complaints about crispy fried potatoes, although some may be partial to their favorite fast food french fries. But when you need the fix, it might be easier than you thought to make french fries at home. You just need some tips and tricks. Want to make the crispiest fries? You should parboil your potatoes after slicing them. For the best results, it's worth frying your french fries in cold oil. And, to make your homemade spuds even better, there's something else to try that you can't just do in a few hours, but it's well worth the wait — especially if you're a fan of pickles.

For an incredibly flavorful batch of french fries, give your potatoes a light pickle in a probiotic brine before frying them. They will come out tasting something like a salt and vinegar potato chip or the malt vinegar on your fish and chips, but the flavor will be completely cooked into the potatoes. For best results, this pickling trick will take at least a day or so, but if you're in a hurry, a brief dunk in a pre-existing pickle solution will do.