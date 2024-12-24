How To Air Fry Pickles For A Quick Crispy Snack

No Southern appetizer is as universally adored as ultra-crispy fried pickles. Although they're a must-order meal starter at restaurants, fried pickles are easy to make from home. In fact, you don't need the stovetop or even a deep fryer to get the job done right. Don't believe us? Chowhound spoke exclusively with Clare Andrews, the United Kingdom's No. 1 Air Fryer Expert, presenter, and author, to learn the ins and outs of making fried pickles with the convenient countertop appliance.

Air fryers work about twice as fast as conventional ovens and require far less oil than deep fryers, making them the ideal choice for economical fried pickles on the fly. Not only is it a swift snack to prepare, but air-fried pickles are also easy to make, even for foodies new to cooking. Before brushing the pickles with a thin layer of egg wash and coating them in panko breadcrumbs to achieve that must-have crunch, Andrews recommends another crucial first step. "I would start by drizzling the pickles with a little spray of olive oil," she says. This can help them cook more evenly and prevent them from sticking to the basket.

While you're prepping the pickles, preheat your air fryer to around 370 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's hot and ready, you can get cooking. "Finally," Andrews says, "Air fry until the pickles are golden brown." It shouldn't take more than 15 minutes to achieve a perfect crunch, but you can take a peek inside the appliance to guarantee that your fried pickles suit your discerning tastes.