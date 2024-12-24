How To Air Fry Pickles For A Quick Crispy Snack
No Southern appetizer is as universally adored as ultra-crispy fried pickles. Although they're a must-order meal starter at restaurants, fried pickles are easy to make from home. In fact, you don't need the stovetop or even a deep fryer to get the job done right. Don't believe us? Chowhound spoke exclusively with Clare Andrews, the United Kingdom's No. 1 Air Fryer Expert, presenter, and author, to learn the ins and outs of making fried pickles with the convenient countertop appliance.
Air fryers work about twice as fast as conventional ovens and require far less oil than deep fryers, making them the ideal choice for economical fried pickles on the fly. Not only is it a swift snack to prepare, but air-fried pickles are also easy to make, even for foodies new to cooking. Before brushing the pickles with a thin layer of egg wash and coating them in panko breadcrumbs to achieve that must-have crunch, Andrews recommends another crucial first step. "I would start by drizzling the pickles with a little spray of olive oil," she says. This can help them cook more evenly and prevent them from sticking to the basket.
While you're prepping the pickles, preheat your air fryer to around 370 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's hot and ready, you can get cooking. "Finally," Andrews says, "Air fry until the pickles are golden brown." It shouldn't take more than 15 minutes to achieve a perfect crunch, but you can take a peek inside the appliance to guarantee that your fried pickles suit your discerning tastes.
What not to do when making air-fried pickles
Just because air-fried pickles are easy to make, doesn't mean they're impossible to fumble. To make the most out of this tangy, crispy, and timeless appetizer, bear in mind the don'ts of air-frying pickles.
Pickles are stored in brine, which, news flash, is a liquid. Drying pickles off with a paper towel or tea towel should be the very first step in air-frying them. Removing their excess moisture ensures that the panko breadcrumb coating effectively adheres. Although pickles fried in a thick, drippy batter are undeniably delicious, wet batters won't properly set in an air fryer, and are more likely to make a mess than a memorable snack. According to Clare Andrews, how you put them in the air fryer matters, too. "Arrange them in a single layer in the air fryer basket," she says. "Remember not to overcrowd them, if you do, the pickles won't get crispy!" When making fried pickles for a large group, she advises, "Always work in batches if necessary."
Although it's not an absolute necessity, skipping out on seasoning your breadcrumbs is a rookie mistake. Adding garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and dried herbs like parsley and chives to your panko breadcrumbs will set your fried pickles apart from the run-of-the-mill recipe. And, of course, you'd be remiss to serve fried pickles without a side of ranch, remoulade, or cocktail sauce.
Regardless of the occasion, air-fried pickles are a quick, simple snack that you'll come back to time and time again. Did we mention that cooking with an air fryer can save you money? What's not to love? For more hot tips on air fryers, Clare Andrews' new book "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals" is available on Amazon.