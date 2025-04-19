8 Best Fats For Deep Frying Potatoes

Potatoes are a profoundly important crop to peoples across oceans and country lines. It's a root vegetable that quite literally ended famine in Europe when they were brought from their original home in the Andes Mountains (yes, potatoes are from South America) during the Columbian Exchange, according to researchers. But above all, the potato crop and its ability to be grown underground without much concern for what happens above ground made it easier to grow in large quantities, removing much of the food insecurity that came from poor grain crops, and aiding the population growth of the West.

Through the years, potatoes have been at the center of many historical moments like the Great Famine in Ireland in the mid-19th century, royals like King Frederick the Great promoting the vegetable, or the increase in potato consumption following World War I. Today, they're integral to meals eaten every day and are versatile in how they're prepared from mashed, roasted, boiled, steamed, baked, and fried, and are a fan favorite. If you're wanting to make deep fried potatoes at home, though, it's important to know what fats get the best, crispiest outcome every time.