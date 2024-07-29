The Only 3 Oils Mary Berry Keeps In Her Kitchen

There's a vast world of cooking oils out there — you can easily lose yourself in the rainbow of bottles, jugs, and sprays at the grocery store — seemingly made from every nut, veggie, and trending food. As one type comes into vogue and another type is demonized, were you to follow what social media has to say, you'd be swapping out oil just about every time you go shopping. Mary Berry is here to cut through the fluff though, and shares that she only keeps three oils in her kitchen.

After all, it's not her first rodeo — the beloved judge on "The Great British Bake Off" is the author of more than 70 (yes, 70!) cookbooks, and knows her way around a grocery store to say the least, having been a regular in the food writing and television spaces since the 1960s.

Berry says a good, high-quality olive oil, a more economical olive oil, and a bottle of sunflower oil are her regular go-tos and the only three types she keeps her pantry stocked with. She says these three types are trusty, and don't go rancid as quickly as trendier options like nut oils. They're choices she can reach for time and time again and the trio gets the job done, whatever she's cooking, without taking up too much room in her cupboard.

