12 Unexpected Ways To Use Store-Bought Pizza Dough

Focaccia is one of the most fun and novice-friendly breads that you can make at home. Normally, it involves whipping, bulk fermenting, and proofing a fluffy, yeasty dough — which can take upward of several hours. But, if you have a bag of pizza dough on hand, you can expedite the process and have a tasty focaccia on your table in no time at all.

In order to make an easy focaccia, you're going to want to plop your pizza dough into a well-oiled pan. The oil is critical to a focaccia dough, made with this shortcut or not, because it will crisp up the top and edges of the bread and prevent it from sticking. The fun part comes after the dough has had enough time to rise and slack in the pan: poking it with your fingertips so that the oil can permeate, and creating its dappled appearance. After about a half-hour in the oven, your bread will be ready to slice and enjoy.

Another benefit of using pizza dough to make focaccia is that you can focus all of your efforts on adding flavor, rather than being worried about whether or not it's properly risen or if it will have the right texture after it's done baking. Olives, sliced tomatoes, and fresh herbs all make great additions to this shortcut bread recipe. Just add them when you're massaging in the oil.