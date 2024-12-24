The Store-Bought Secret To Quick Homemade 'Baguettes'
There are few things more quintessentially French than the baguette. Inscribed into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022, these slender loaves debuted in France just over a century ago. Though no one knows why baguettes are so long, their iconic shape immediately evokes the comforting crackle of a crisp, nutty crust followed by the tender bite of the interior. Despite the fact that baguettes are notoriously difficult to bake (and hard to find in the US), there's a simple way to make a tasty substitute at home.
The unexpected ingredient behind this hack is none other than store-bought pizza dough. While we know the resulting baguettes won't be très authentic, they'll still be perfect for building a brie-topped burger, or dipping into buttery baked brie. Simply shape the dough to look like a baguette, score diagonal lines every few inches, then let the dough rise according to package instructions. A single package of dough can make one long baguette, or two shorter ones.
While the dough is rising, preheat your oven to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit. To make sure the crust is nice and crisp, brush the tops of your baguettes with a little melted butter. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until the crust is a beautiful golden brown. If you're having a difficult time finding the pre-made stuff, you can also make pizza dough at home with Greek yogurt. The results from this dough will have a tangy taste, similar to sourdough.
Creative and interesting ways to serve homemade baguettes
Baguettes are undeniably the perfect shape to make roasty, toasty garlic bread draped in bubbly mozzarella cheese (or, better yet, bacon-y smoked gouda). They also make great little toasts for serving bright, fresh bruschetta or as an addition to a cheese board. If you want to get really meta, you could also always use your pizza dough baguette as the base for classic French bread mini pizzas. For this one, we suggest slices of ripe tomato and ribbons of basil to keep things fresh and interesting.
If you're craving something sweet, try your hand at crafting some dessert bruschetta. Slice the bread on the bias and add a little cinnamon-infused butter, a dab of marshmallow fluff, and a few chocolate chips. Broil for a few minutes to brown the marshmallow and melt the chocolate, then garnish with graham cracker crumbs. You can also dress them with your favorite fruit preserves and add white chocolate ganache.
These soft, springy faux baguettes are also the perfect vehicle for your favorite breakfast foods. Make a hearty breakfast sammie stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, and fresh pico de gallo. Top toasted halves with a little sweetened cream cheese, fresh fruit, and a sprinkling of almonds. You can even create a true culinary paradox by turning it into sweet, custardy French toast. These baguettes are quick and easy to make, so you can put the real effort into elevating them with your favorite flavors.