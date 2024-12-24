The Store-Bought Secret To Quick Homemade 'Baguettes'

There are few things more quintessentially French than the baguette. Inscribed into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022, these slender loaves debuted in France just over a century ago. Though no one knows why baguettes are so long, their iconic shape immediately evokes the comforting crackle of a crisp, nutty crust followed by the tender bite of the interior. Despite the fact that baguettes are notoriously difficult to bake (and hard to find in the US), there's a simple way to make a tasty substitute at home.

The unexpected ingredient behind this hack is none other than store-bought pizza dough. While we know the resulting baguettes won't be très authentic, they'll still be perfect for building a brie-topped burger, or dipping into buttery baked brie. Simply shape the dough to look like a baguette, score diagonal lines every few inches, then let the dough rise according to package instructions. A single package of dough can make one long baguette, or two shorter ones.

While the dough is rising, preheat your oven to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit. To make sure the crust is nice and crisp, brush the tops of your baguettes with a little melted butter. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until the crust is a beautiful golden brown. If you're having a difficult time finding the pre-made stuff, you can also make pizza dough at home with Greek yogurt. The results from this dough will have a tangy taste, similar to sourdough.