The Colorado Pizza Joint Where You Can Order Barack Obama's Signature Pie

Everyone can appreciate a good restaurant recommendation. Imagine learning of an inexpensive restaurant that sells one of the most universally loved foods there are. It's affordable and it's convenient. But the real kicker is — even a former U.S. president has given it his stamp of approval. Well, take a trip to the Centennial State to experience exactly that. Boulder, Colorado is home to The Sink, a joint that has had the honor of being visited by none other than Barack Obama.

Even presidents have their favorite restaurants and like to explore new eateries. The 44th President of the United States is especially known to be an adventurous foodie, so it's no surprise that he made a trip to "Boulder's Best Restaurant and Burger Bar" back in 2012. He was in town to speak at the nearby University of Colorado, but he made a stop at The Sink to grab a bite first. And despite the restaurant being known for its many available burgers, Obama went for a good ol' pizza instead. Now, locals and tourists can add The Sink to their list of places to visit if they want to experience the exact meal Obama did.