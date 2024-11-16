The Colorado Pizza Joint Where You Can Order Barack Obama's Signature Pie
Everyone can appreciate a good restaurant recommendation. Imagine learning of an inexpensive restaurant that sells one of the most universally loved foods there are. It's affordable and it's convenient. But the real kicker is — even a former U.S. president has given it his stamp of approval. Well, take a trip to the Centennial State to experience exactly that. Boulder, Colorado is home to The Sink, a joint that has had the honor of being visited by none other than Barack Obama.
Even presidents have their favorite restaurants and like to explore new eateries. The 44th President of the United States is especially known to be an adventurous foodie, so it's no surprise that he made a trip to "Boulder's Best Restaurant and Burger Bar" back in 2012. He was in town to speak at the nearby University of Colorado, but he made a stop at The Sink to grab a bite first. And despite the restaurant being known for its many available burgers, Obama went for a good ol' pizza instead. Now, locals and tourists can add The Sink to their list of places to visit if they want to experience the exact meal Obama did.
Dine like a president by trying Obama's order
It's said that you need honey to taste Colorado-style pizza properly. That didn't seem to be the case for Obama, though. The former president did away with any unexpectedly delicious pizza toppings and kept things pretty simple instead. His to-go order at The Sink consisted of rather commonly used pizza ingredients. Known as the Sinkza pizza at the time, the meal's toppings included pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, green peppers, red onions, and mozzarella over tomato sauce. The order has since then been renamed the POTUS pie after Obama's surprise visit to the restaurant.
If you ever find yourself at The Sink, ask to be seated at table 54. It's there that you'll find photos of Obama's time at the joint, in which he conversed with other customers and even took pictures with people as he waited for his pizza to come out. It was shortly after dining at The Sink that Obama even spoke of his experience at the establishment during his speech at the University of Colorado. And now, you can try the leader's order for yourself to know what he was talking about.