The Beer Trend We Should've Ignored According To Anthony Bourdain
Culinary discourse is an ecosystem of food critics keeping other food critics in check. Anthony Bourdain served as a measure of balance in the critique sphere as someone very opinionated yet anti-snobbery. One alcohol trend he'd have liked to see go is pretentiousness in the craft beer scene. He never cared much for beer society, and it wasn't a part of his food content. In an AMA (ask me anything) Reddit post, he stated that he wasn't a big fan of judgmental baristas and beer nerds. "I mean, I like a good craft," Bourdain said, "But don't make me feel bad about my beer choices. You know what kind of beer I like? I like cold beer."
Beer trends stretch back throughout human history, but the trend Bourdain seems to be alluding to is the "beer snob." Not to be confused with people who happen to love beer, but rather those who take it upon themselves to assert authority over taste — the patrons of what is a "good" or "bad" beverage who shame people for their choices. Bourdain regularly met their grief on the internet.
Beer culture and discourse
A decade ago, there seemed to be the proverbial "beer snob" — a millennial hipster type who wouldn't be caught dead enjoying a lowbrow mainstream brew. They'd run online forums that, at best, generated thoughtful conversation and, at worst, spewed preachy rhetoric. Some people were annoyed by the craft brew scene because it challenged the American dive bar culture rife with cheap, classic beers. The old guard didn't want people telling them they were pouring beer all wrong. Outsiders were blamed for gentrifying fun nightlife into a prudish dining experience with crafts and IPAs.
Anthony Bourdain once compared the note-scribbling underground craft brew samplers of San Francisco to aliens from "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," suggesting that bars are for engaging with people or emotions rather than studying drinks. In an interview with Thrillist, he commented, "You know, I haven't made the effort to walk down the street 10 blocks to the microbrewery where they're making some f****** Mumford and Sons IPA."
Food brings people together as a facet of culture. It's reasonable for some to make their own subcultures within the food world, and that's what beer aficionados contribute. They help spotlight breweries around the U.S. and appreciate beverages that may go unnoticed in mainstream news. Nobody can blame someone for being opinionated and passionate, but nothing will leave a more sour taste than being disrespectful. The best beer is a cold beer, after all.