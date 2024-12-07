The Beer Trend We Should've Ignored According To Anthony Bourdain

A decade ago, there seemed to be the proverbial "beer snob" — a millennial hipster type who wouldn't be caught dead enjoying a lowbrow mainstream brew. They'd run online forums that, at best, generated thoughtful conversation and, at worst, spewed preachy rhetoric. Some people were annoyed by the craft brew scene because it challenged the American dive bar culture rife with cheap, classic beers. The old guard didn't want people telling them they were pouring beer all wrong. Outsiders were blamed for gentrifying fun nightlife into a prudish dining experience with crafts and IPAs.

Anthony Bourdain once compared the note-scribbling underground craft brew samplers of San Francisco to aliens from "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," suggesting that bars are for engaging with people or emotions rather than studying drinks. In an interview with Thrillist, he commented, "You know, I haven't made the effort to walk down the street 10 blocks to the microbrewery where they're making some f****** Mumford and Sons IPA."

Food brings people together as a facet of culture. It's reasonable for some to make their own subcultures within the food world, and that's what beer aficionados contribute. They help spotlight breweries around the U.S. and appreciate beverages that may go unnoticed in mainstream news. Nobody can blame someone for being opinionated and passionate, but nothing will leave a more sour taste than being disrespectful. The best beer is a cold beer, after all.