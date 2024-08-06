Anthony Bourdain's 3 Favorite Food Destination Cities
Few culinary personalities have gripped the public consciousness quite like Anthony Bourdain has. The unapologetically candid personality brought an air of honesty and humility to his approach to food, and eventually became associated with the idea that truly transcendent food experiences come from veering off the beaten path. The "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" host traveled the globe on a constant lookout for the best eats one can find, whether it be a local mainstay, a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, or a renowned establishment. Bourdain always seemed to suss out the absolute best places to eat abroad, which inherently begs the question: What are, in his opinion, the best food destinations?
In an interview with National Geographic back in 2011, Bourdain was asked this exact question as it pertains to "both culinary quality and culture." His immediate answer was to list a trio of East Asian cities absolutely brimmed with culture and personality. In response to the question, Bourdain answered, "You have an impeccable argument if you said that Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo are food capitals. They have a maximum amount of great stuff to eat in the smallest areas. Those would be very hard arguments to go against." So, there you have it — if food is a high priority on your travel list, you now have three new cities to add to the top of it. But why did Bourdain choose these three cities in particular?
Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo are all steeped in food culture
From the coconut curry noodle dish of Singaporean laksa, to the smoky stir-fried char kway teow, to the aromatic but versatile nasi lemak, Singapore's food culture has seemingly drawn from surrounding regions, and is a veritable melting pot of East Asian, Malaysian, and Oceanian dishes that have evolved into their own entities. When it comes to drinks, the rosy bandung, the refreshing chendol, and the classic Singapore sling are just a few of the unique options presented to you.
Hong Kong might be best known as a standout dim sum destination. But besides navigating a dim sum menu (a lesson on its own), Hong Kong offers a variety of iconic dishes, from Cantonese roast goose and claypot rice, to three-stuffed treasures (a deep-fried street food staple with eggplant, pepper, and tofu). If you're looking for something sweet, you can't go wrong with mango sago pomelo pudding. Milk (and boba) teas also reign supreme in Hong Kong, so you're sure to have a remarkable experience no matter what you're in the mood for.
Tokyo already has a reputation with foodies for being the most affordable city for Michelin star dining. Beyond those establishments, this city offers Japan's most revered dishes, including sushi, yakitori, ramen, and sweet ningyoyaki. Tokyo also has an impeccable range of drinks, from sake and umeshu (plum wine), to Japan's own share of tapioca-based beverages. So, there's no doubt you'll find something to fit your taste in Tokyo.
Were any other cities on Bourdain's radar?
Although Anthony Bourdain specifically cited Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo as his go-to food destinations, these aren't the only places that have inherited his praise. Bourdain had a number of hidden gems in the USA alone, including many restaurants with their fair share of history and culture. In that same National Geographic interview, Bourdain couldn't help but equivocate his answer with a shoutout to one of his favorite European locales. "I am really passionate about San Sebastián, Catalonia, in Spain," he stated.
In his defense, it's hard to ignore the sheer amount of character in San Sebastián. Located in northern Spain, San Sebastián has a unique melding of Spanish and Basque cuisine that is perhaps best exemplified in the "pintxos" style of food. Pintxos aren't any one dish in particular, but are rather referential to a way of preparing food in bite-sized pieces, comparable to teeny-tiny tapas. These aren't meant to fill you up — for that, San Sebastián has many other interesting dishes — but instead serve as a kind of amuse-bouche as you flit between bars and other establishments on a night out.
With this blend of unique recipes, local customs, and a culture built on food being part of a larger, grander experience, it's no surprise that Bourdain felt the need to include it on his short list. But no matter where your journeys take you, if you're eating like a local, you can rest assured knowing you'd have Bourdain's approval.