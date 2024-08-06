Anthony Bourdain's 3 Favorite Food Destination Cities

Few culinary personalities have gripped the public consciousness quite like Anthony Bourdain has. The unapologetically candid personality brought an air of honesty and humility to his approach to food, and eventually became associated with the idea that truly transcendent food experiences come from veering off the beaten path. The "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" host traveled the globe on a constant lookout for the best eats one can find, whether it be a local mainstay, a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, or a renowned establishment. Bourdain always seemed to suss out the absolute best places to eat abroad, which inherently begs the question: What are, in his opinion, the best food destinations?

In an interview with National Geographic back in 2011, Bourdain was asked this exact question as it pertains to "both culinary quality and culture." His immediate answer was to list a trio of East Asian cities absolutely brimmed with culture and personality. In response to the question, Bourdain answered, "You have an impeccable argument if you said that Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo are food capitals. They have a maximum amount of great stuff to eat in the smallest areas. Those would be very hard arguments to go against." So, there you have it — if food is a high priority on your travel list, you now have three new cities to add to the top of it. But why did Bourdain choose these three cities in particular?

