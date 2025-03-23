5 Tips For Better Homemade Pizza Sauce

If someone told you that making pizza from scratch at home could be as fast as ordering in, it would either be a lie or some very creative accounting. While active pizza-making time might only amount to minutes, the dough always needs more than a couple of hours to rest. So, if your preparation can beat the local restaurant's delivery times, you might need to find another shop. Still, DIY pies can be pretty easy, at least once you know what you're doing. Depending on where you are in the world, a homemade pie will probably be much more delicious, too — and the secret's in the sauce.

Although making pizza might seem like an aspirational endeavor, conjuring images of pizzaiolos tossing dough into the air with balletic flair, it is actually one of the more achievable dishes that one can create at home. The dough, for example, requires only four ingredients and one of them is tap water, for goodness' sake. The toppings are easily store-bought. And for a better homemade pizza sauce, you need little more than a can of tomatoes to make an unforgettable signature topping.