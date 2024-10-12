Save Your Lemon Peels For The Ultimate Jell-O Shots

It's not a party without Jell-O shots! The popular party drink traditionally consists of a simple and sweet-flavored gelatin mixture and liquor and typically served in a tiny plastic cup — similar to a shot glass. Because of how it is served, the drink tends to result in a lot of plastic waste or cleanup. However, there is a fun and fruity way to serve the drink in a sustainable manner that will also enhance its flavor. Try using lemon peels as the drinking vessel by pouring the gelatin mixture into a hollowed-out, halved lemon and slicing it into wedges once it is set.

Lemon is a very versatile flavor that goes with tons of Jell-O flavor options. When using it as a creative base for Jell-O shots, you can either choose a complementary flavor to go with the citrus fruit or you can play into the lemony goodness of it all by selecting a lemon Jell-O base. You can add more lemon to the recipe by substituting the water with boiling lemon-lime soda and lemon juice instead. This fruity treat is great for when using fresh lemons in a recipe that does not require the entire fruit. Many recipes call for lemons solely for the zest or juice, leaving the wedge to go to waste. So, while making lemon bars for your next gathering, whip up these easy Jell-O shots at the same time and get the most out of your produce.