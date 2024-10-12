Save Your Lemon Peels For The Ultimate Jell-O Shots
It's not a party without Jell-O shots! The popular party drink traditionally consists of a simple and sweet-flavored gelatin mixture and liquor and typically served in a tiny plastic cup — similar to a shot glass. Because of how it is served, the drink tends to result in a lot of plastic waste or cleanup. However, there is a fun and fruity way to serve the drink in a sustainable manner that will also enhance its flavor. Try using lemon peels as the drinking vessel by pouring the gelatin mixture into a hollowed-out, halved lemon and slicing it into wedges once it is set.
Lemon is a very versatile flavor that goes with tons of Jell-O flavor options. When using it as a creative base for Jell-O shots, you can either choose a complementary flavor to go with the citrus fruit or you can play into the lemony goodness of it all by selecting a lemon Jell-O base. You can add more lemon to the recipe by substituting the water with boiling lemon-lime soda and lemon juice instead. This fruity treat is great for when using fresh lemons in a recipe that does not require the entire fruit. Many recipes call for lemons solely for the zest or juice, leaving the wedge to go to waste. So, while making lemon bars for your next gathering, whip up these easy Jell-O shots at the same time and get the most out of your produce.
How to make Jell-O shots with the lemon peel
Making Jell-O shots in a lemon wedge is simple — just pay attention to how you prepare the fruit at the beginning of the recipe. For the best assembly, your lemons should be halved with the insides scooped out. The lemons can be fresh or frozen — the latter of which allows you to save your lemon wedges over a long time. Next, prepare your Jell-O mixture by boiling a cup of water. At this stage, you can get creative with the liquid and use ingredients like the juice from your fresh lemons, lemonade, lemon-lime soda, or even lemon-lime Gatorade — which, according to the TikTok Gatorwine trend, can pair well with alcohol.
Continue to make the Jell-O by mixing the boiling liquid with a 3-ounce package of Jell-O in a mixing bowl or the pan after it has been removed from the heat. Then, whisk the substance and add one cup of liquor, typically vodka. Lastly, pour the liquid into the lemon halves and refrigerate for a few hours until the Jell-O has set. When ready to serve, slice them into wedges.
You can play with the flavors when making this recipe by adding a citrusy liquor, such as a triple sec or a limoncello. You can even do half vodka and half triple sec if you are looking for a stronger alcohol flavor. You can also make a pink lemonade version by using strawberry Jell-O and adding a splash of cranberry juice.