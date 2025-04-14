How Restaurants Make Curly Fries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Curly fries are a whole different kind of fry that sometimes don't get the credit they deserve. You may have noticed how they tend to be better seasoned and heartier than most other fries, which is why the ones from Arby's did quite well in our best fast food french fries ranking. However, as anyone who may have attempted making these delicious starchy spirals at home will know, the process of making them is quite different from that of regular fries. The twisty shape is the first and most significant hurdle. Turning potatoes into spirals without equipment is next to impossible, and most restaurants use industrial appliances to make the large quantities required to satiate demand. The machine, or spiralizer if you will, either holds or rotates the potato while an angled blade turns the entire spud into a curly fry. This is why curly fries can vary so much in size. A fry made from a large potato can sometimes be over a foot or two long when stretched out!

Once the potatoes are cut into spirals, they undergo the second step that sets curly fries apart — battering. Since they are thicker than most regular fries, curly fries are often dredged in a light batter coating to give them a punchy flavor and an exterior that stays crunchy for longer. The fries are finally given a light fry at the facility before being freeze-packed. A second frying, just before serving, brings them to their golden, crispy best.