How Restaurants Make Curly Fries
Curly fries are a whole different kind of fry that sometimes don't get the credit they deserve. You may have noticed how they tend to be better seasoned and heartier than most other fries, which is why the ones from Arby's did quite well in our best fast food french fries ranking. However, as anyone who may have attempted making these delicious starchy spirals at home will know, the process of making them is quite different from that of regular fries. The twisty shape is the first and most significant hurdle. Turning potatoes into spirals without equipment is next to impossible, and most restaurants use industrial appliances to make the large quantities required to satiate demand. The machine, or spiralizer if you will, either holds or rotates the potato while an angled blade turns the entire spud into a curly fry. This is why curly fries can vary so much in size. A fry made from a large potato can sometimes be over a foot or two long when stretched out!
Once the potatoes are cut into spirals, they undergo the second step that sets curly fries apart — battering. Since they are thicker than most regular fries, curly fries are often dredged in a light batter coating to give them a punchy flavor and an exterior that stays crunchy for longer. The fries are finally given a light fry at the facility before being freeze-packed. A second frying, just before serving, brings them to their golden, crispy best.
Why it's best to buy curly fries frozen or from a restaurant
Making curly fries at home can be tedious. Plus, they usually get eaten so quickly and are such crowd favorites that spiral-cutting that many potatoes at home would be a daunting task. Incidentally, major restaurant chains also tend to outsource the effort instead of trying to make these convoluted fries in-house. Arby's curly fries are made by Lamb Weston, a food processing company that was formerly part of ConAgra. The company that supplies fries to McDonald's, Simplot, also makes curly fries but calls them "loops" instead.
The good news is that frozen curly fries are easily available online and in most supermarkets. This is the best, most cost-effective way to have them hot and fresh at home. Of course, you can also simply order curly fries from your favorite restaurant, too. To save some money, order the Arby's fry size that gives you the most bang for your buck, aka large. You can also try the Arby's menu hack for loaded curly fries and top the crispy potatoes with meats and condiments by ordering a bun-less sandwich.
For those determined to make curly fries at home, we suggest getting a small spiralizer like the Presto Tater Twister Curly Cutter to help speed up the process. The cutting is the hardest part, as making the batter requires ingredients that you probably have at home already. For instance, Arby's secret spice mix for curly fries includes ingredients like flour, dried yeast, cornmeal, and leavening agents, as well as garlic and onion powder, oleoresin paprika, and good ol' salt and pepper. Once lightly battered, remember to double fry them to ensure your homemade fries are legitimately crispy.