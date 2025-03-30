The Arby's Fry Size That Gives You The Most Bang For Your Buck

Fast food is all about instant gratification. If you're craving something delicious, want it quickly, and don't want to think twice about how much it costs, fast food is the answer. Whether you have a go-to fast food order or enjoy getting adventurous and digging into new offerings, it's worth remembering that there are lots of hidden hacks to get the most out of your order. Fans of the iconic roast beef chain, for example, can sample off-menu items once they know the secret to ordering Arby's Super Roast Beef Sandwich. A particularly useful tidbit is knowing which size side to get with your order to get the most bang for your buck. While Arby's curly fries fall somewhere in the middle of the pack in our fast food french fry ranking, you still want to get as many of those twisty, heartily seasoned bites as possible for your dollar.

We did the math, looking at the amount of fries Arby's puts in its small, medium, and large orders and how much they each cost. Since prices vary across the country, we used pricing from Phoenix, Arizona, where the cost of living is close to the national average. Our findings show that the large order does give you the best bang for the buck, while the small serving costs a whopping 50% extra for the same curly fry when compared to the large! That said, there are other factors to take into account when looking at how much you're shelling out for fast food.