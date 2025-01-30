Your Bologna Sandwich Is Good, But One Simple Technique Makes It Even Better
There is something so delightfully simple about a bologna sandwich. That's why it is a lunchtime staple. The classic dish typically starts with two soft pieces of white bread. Then mayonnaise and mustard are spread on one side before a slice or two of bologna is added to the mix. If you are feeling fancy, maybe you will add some lettuce and a slice of tomato. Despite the deli meat's popularity, it is not known to be an elevated choice, such as roasted turkey or smoked salami. However, if you are a fan of bologna or just want to elevate the cold cut, there is a simple way to take it to the next level. Just glaze it!
Now, glazing meat is not a new process. In fact, it is a true-and-tested way to add flavor and a shine to food. Glazes are a mixture of sauces and seasonings that are brushed onto foods while they are being cooked. The technique can be traced back to recipes used by upper-class families in the late Middle Ages. Glaze, of many varieties, can upgrade your bologna sandwich in a way that will leave you begging for more. Bologna can be glazed with a sweet honey, brown sugar, and mustard mixture — similar to what you'd put on a holiday ham. Or a delicious barbecue sauce. From there, you may opt to skip the traditional toppings and reach for some pickle relish or a garlic aioli to complement the new flavors being introduced.
How to glaze bologna
The best way to glaze bologna is to start with a bologna loaf. You can typically find the loaves at a deli counter or at specialty grocery stores. From there, score the meat in half-inch increments and brush the glaze on top. Then, you can cook the loaf in a smoker or the oven, adding more glaze as it cooks (given that the main component of glazing is to coat the meat with the glaze while you cook it). You can also lightly fry pre-sliced deli meat on the stovetop in a small amount of oil and glaze it as it fries. Once you nail down your preferred preparation method, you can get experimental with the glaze flavors.
Honey or sugar in glazes will crystallize and add a sweet, caramelized taste, while dijon mustard and paprika will contribute a spicy kick. There are other flavors to glaze bologna with for the best of both worlds, such as making a homemade hot honey sauce. Additionally, you can even add a splash of orange or pineapple juice to the glaze for a sweet flavor. For a signature, smoked flavor, combine equal parts mustard and brown sugar. "Top Chef" alum Buddha Lo told us in December 2024 that he enjoys elevating his bologna sandwiches with Asian ingredients. "A hoisin-glazed bologna adds a slightly sweet and smoky dimension," he said. In addition to serving the glazed meat on sandwiches, it can be cut into smaller chunks to serve with cooked white rice or on top of a salad.