Your Bologna Sandwich Is Good, But One Simple Technique Makes It Even Better

There is something so delightfully simple about a bologna sandwich. That's why it is a lunchtime staple. The classic dish typically starts with two soft pieces of white bread. Then mayonnaise and mustard are spread on one side before a slice or two of bologna is added to the mix. If you are feeling fancy, maybe you will add some lettuce and a slice of tomato. Despite the deli meat's popularity, it is not known to be an elevated choice, such as roasted turkey or smoked salami. However, if you are a fan of bologna or just want to elevate the cold cut, there is a simple way to take it to the next level. Just glaze it!

Now, glazing meat is not a new process. In fact, it is a true-and-tested way to add flavor and a shine to food. Glazes are a mixture of sauces and seasonings that are brushed onto foods while they are being cooked. The technique can be traced back to recipes used by upper-class families in the late Middle Ages. Glaze, of many varieties, can upgrade your bologna sandwich in a way that will leave you begging for more. Bologna can be glazed with a sweet honey, brown sugar, and mustard mixture — similar to what you'd put on a holiday ham. Or a delicious barbecue sauce. From there, you may opt to skip the traditional toppings and reach for some pickle relish or a garlic aioli to complement the new flavors being introduced.