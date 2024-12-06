Martha Stewart's Favorite Snack Is An Unexpected, Yet Nostalgic Choice
It should be a judge-free zone when it comes to selecting the perfect snack. Why? Because in most cases, a snack needs to be quick, simple, and rewarding. Therefore, there's nothing wrong with breaking from the norm for your midday pick-me-up. It seems lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart understands this concept as she revealed that one of her favorite guilty pleasures is a good old slice of American cheese.
In an interview with Town & Country, Stewart listed organic almond butter and a pilfered slice of American cheese as her go-to sneaky snacks. The cheese in question doesn't even come from her own stash. Instead, she turns to her housekeeper's personal drawer, saying, "I steal American slices sometimes — in the plastic, it's so horrible. But it's such a good snack."
We can understand the allure. The processed cheese can bring a nostalgic, comforting feeling that transports you back to childhood days of eating Lunchables. While Stewart eats the cheese plain out of the plastic, there are ways to make it into a more filling snack.
Ways to cook and eat American cheese
Like all cheeses, American cheese pairs well with certain fruit. Like a creamier version of cheddar, American cheese works well with fresh apple slices. Alternatively, try pairing the soft cheese with equally soft and sweet slices of pear. Another way to enjoy American cheese is to make a quick cheese toast, which consists of a slice of bread being toasted, topped with cheese, and then broiled in the oven until crispy and melted.
Now, if you are more than just a little hungry, American cheese also offers great value to certain food dishes. For instance, many people prefer to use this unpretentious cheese when making cheeseburgers or grilled cheese as it has a low melting point. Therefore, it melts quicker and gets creamier than other cheeses. Because of its adaptability, American cheese slices can be used in quick, one-pot recipes for mac and cheese, becoming a rich sauce with just a dash of milk. This cheese sauce can also be used to pour over steamed vegetables like broccoli or cauliflower.