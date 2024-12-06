Martha Stewart's Favorite Snack Is An Unexpected, Yet Nostalgic Choice

It should be a judge-free zone when it comes to selecting the perfect snack. Why? Because in most cases, a snack needs to be quick, simple, and rewarding. Therefore, there's nothing wrong with breaking from the norm for your midday pick-me-up. It seems lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart understands this concept as she revealed that one of her favorite guilty pleasures is a good old slice of American cheese.

In an interview with Town & Country, Stewart listed organic almond butter and a pilfered slice of American cheese as her go-to sneaky snacks. The cheese in question doesn't even come from her own stash. Instead, she turns to her housekeeper's personal drawer, saying, "I steal American slices sometimes — in the plastic, it's so horrible. But it's such a good snack."

We can understand the allure. The processed cheese can bring a nostalgic, comforting feeling that transports you back to childhood days of eating Lunchables. While Stewart eats the cheese plain out of the plastic, there are ways to make it into a more filling snack.