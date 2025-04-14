Ginger Ale Is Your Secret Ingredient For A Warm, Soothing Tea
A tasty cup of soothing tea can be your morning go-to, a nice midday pick-me-up, a simple "me time" escape in the office or kitchen, or a way to relax on the couch at the end of the day. For more control of the flavor and strength, you should consider brewing loose-leaf tea instead of tea bags. And depending on how and when you want to enjoy it, you need to know what kinds of tea are caffeine free. But if you need a simple tea hack, caffeinated or not (with a little extra sweetness already brewed in) try making your tea in ginger ale.
Steeping your tea in ginger ale will give it a kick of spice and make it just as sweet as you want, depending on your choice of brews — both the brand of ginger ale and tea. Now, just to be clear, you're always told to drink ginger ale when you have a stomach ache, but does it really help? Ginger does provide nausea relief and contains anti-inflammatory compounds, namely gingerol. But, if you're purely trying to fight a stomach ache, ginger ale may not be the way to go. In some cases, ginger ale may not be entirely helpful because the sugar could offset some of the assistance that the ginger, sans sugar, could offer. But for a tasty, semi-spiced, simple cup of calming hot tea, ginger ale is just the trick you need.
How to use ginger ale as an ingredient in your next hot tea
Choose a brand of ginger ale based on how sweet or gingery you want it to be. Chowhound's ranking of ginger ale brands from best to worst could be a help. If you already have a favorite brand, go with that. And, while the added sugar in almost any brand may not be ideal for a stomach ache, using a brand with real ginger, like Boylan ginger ale (Chowhound's top pick), may be the right choice for a nice, soothing tea. You can microwave the ginger ale in a microwave safe mug for a minute or two, or heat it up in a pot on the stove. Once it's good and hot, just drop in your tea bag or loose-leaf tea in the proper steeping receptacle.
But what's the best tea to use? Think about the flavor profile. If you want something caffeine free, ginger tea is an obvious choice, of course — and a bit of lemon makes a nice addition. Rather than dilute the flavor with water, it will just add more tangy gingerness and sweeten it without the need for sugar or honey. It's great in lemon verbena and chamomile. For something on the caffeinated side, black tea is perfect, and you can keep sipping it in your favorite insulated mug all morning or afternoon long. But it's still tasty when it cools down. Ginger ale also makes a nice addition to iced tea. Simply add a splash or more to your glass of iced tea for a sweet and sparkling touch of added flavor.