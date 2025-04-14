Ginger Ale Is Your Secret Ingredient For A Warm, Soothing Tea

A tasty cup of soothing tea can be your morning go-to, a nice midday pick-me-up, a simple "me time" escape in the office or kitchen, or a way to relax on the couch at the end of the day. For more control of the flavor and strength, you should consider brewing loose-leaf tea instead of tea bags. And depending on how and when you want to enjoy it, you need to know what kinds of tea are caffeine free. But if you need a simple tea hack, caffeinated or not (with a little extra sweetness already brewed in) try making your tea in ginger ale.

Steeping your tea in ginger ale will give it a kick of spice and make it just as sweet as you want, depending on your choice of brews — both the brand of ginger ale and tea. Now, just to be clear, you're always told to drink ginger ale when you have a stomach ache, but does it really help? Ginger does provide nausea relief and contains anti-inflammatory compounds, namely gingerol. But, if you're purely trying to fight a stomach ache, ginger ale may not be the way to go. In some cases, ginger ale may not be entirely helpful because the sugar could offset some of the assistance that the ginger, sans sugar, could offer. But for a tasty, semi-spiced, simple cup of calming hot tea, ginger ale is just the trick you need.