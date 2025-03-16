This Underrated Brand Makes The Best Ginger Ale We've Ever Tried
Nothing can replicate that addictively effervescent fizz found in a can of ginger ale. This versatile drink is delicious in its spicy sweetness and just as practical too: The carbonation in this drink can alleviate a slew of unsavory digestive symptoms, which is why it's a great thing to pick up when you're sick. If it's made with fresh ginger, the benefits just increase from there, although most brands use a synthetic concentrate instead.
No matter why you've got the urge to pick up a pack of ginger ale, some brands are better than others, and you don't want to end up with a brand that's better left on the shelf. To help us all avoid purchasing a lackluster beverage, we sat down and ranked 11 ginger ale brands from worst to best. You might be familiar with big names like Seagram's or Canada Dry (who happens to make the worst diet soda, by the way), but the best ginger ale we've ever had comes from an underrated brand called Boylan.
Compared to other options, Boylan ginger ale has the perfect amount of carbonation. It's bubbly and fresh without being overwhelming. That well-roundedness applies to its flavors as well. This drink has a bold ginger taste that's not overpoweringly spiced and features a subtle lemon aftertaste that kept us sipping. Still, the best thing about this soda is probably its natural ingredients.
More reasons why Boylan stands apart
Most ginger ale brands do not contain real ginger, but Boylan ginger ale does. This not only makes for an improved flavor but a better overall drinking experience. We can sip on this bubbly beverage knowing that it tastes great and is also doing good things for our bodies, too, helping soothe our stomachs and providing a great source of antioxidants.
Along with the ginger in this drink being real, the sugar is too. Instead of artificial syrups, Boylan is one of the few brands that swear by recipes that swap corn syrup for real cane sugar, which further enhances its natural flavors. Even the lemon-lime flavors come from real lemon oils.
It's rare to find a soda that uses real ingredients, but not impossible. Boylan, for example, has committed to using natural ingredients since it was founded in 1891 by pharmacist William Boylan. The brand's mission extends into its entire line of drinks. From bold root beers to bright orange sodas, Boylan always uses real cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. Reed's and Bruce Cost are other brands that use real ginger in their ginger ales too. While all of these brands might be more pricey than other options due to the quality of the ingredients, the taste is better, so we'd say the swap is worth it.