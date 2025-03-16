Nothing can replicate that addictively effervescent fizz found in a can of ginger ale. This versatile drink is delicious in its spicy sweetness and just as practical too: The carbonation in this drink can alleviate a slew of unsavory digestive symptoms, which is why it's a great thing to pick up when you're sick. If it's made with fresh ginger, the benefits just increase from there, although most brands use a synthetic concentrate instead.

No matter why you've got the urge to pick up a pack of ginger ale, some brands are better than others, and you don't want to end up with a brand that's better left on the shelf. To help us all avoid purchasing a lackluster beverage, we sat down and ranked 11 ginger ale brands from worst to best. You might be familiar with big names like Seagram's or Canada Dry (who happens to make the worst diet soda, by the way), but the best ginger ale we've ever had comes from an underrated brand called Boylan.

Compared to other options, Boylan ginger ale has the perfect amount of carbonation. It's bubbly and fresh without being overwhelming. That well-roundedness applies to its flavors as well. This drink has a bold ginger taste that's not overpoweringly spiced and features a subtle lemon aftertaste that kept us sipping. Still, the best thing about this soda is probably its natural ingredients.