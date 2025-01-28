What Kind Of Tea Is Caffeine Free?

If you are trying to avoid caffeine, the logical suggestion is to avoid drinking green, black, or oolong tea. As most people know, tea is full of caffeine — which is usually the point of drinking it. If you love the taste but don't want the caffeine, decaffeinated versions let you can enjoy tea time without the jitters. But a word of warning: Decaffeinated drinks aren't completely caffeine-free. (Even decaf coffee has caffeine in it.) The only way to drink a genuinely non-caffeinated tea is to make it herbal.

The amount of caffeine in decaffeinated tea is not zero, but it is significantly lower than regular tea. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 12 ounces of black tea has about 71 milligrams of caffeine, compared to the 113 to 247 milligrams in the same size coffee. When caffeinated tea leaves go through the decaffeination process, trace amounts of caffeine can still remain (sometimes more than 2% of the original level of caffeine). That's not much, but if you're avoiding it for anxiety, pregnancy, or other health reasons, you may want to skip the decaf, too.