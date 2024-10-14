What Are Dutch War Fries And Why Are They Ready For Battle?

French fries may or may not be French in origin, but what is certain today is that crispy potatoes have become a globally-beloved treat. Every country does fries a little bit differently; heck, even regionally, certain U.S. states go wild with them (see New Jersey's Disco Fries). Some douse their fries in ketchup, some in hot gravy — but what about fries with peanut sauce? It might sound unusual at first, but in the Netherlands, it's part of a classic dish with a very ominous name.

Patatje oorlog is a popular Dutch snack whose name literally translates to "war fries" or "war chips". It starts with a bed of hot, crispy French fries, which then get doused in two different sauces. First comes creamy mayonnaise, then a sweet and spicy satay sauce made with peanut butter, soy sauce, and chiles. Chopped onions go all over the top, sometimes with a squirt of ketchup to boot.

The name "war fries" refers to the visual clash between the mayonnaise and peanut satay sauce, as well as the fact that this messy dish might leave your plate looking like a battlefield. There's another layer of symbolism to this dish's name — one with darker implications — because one of the key ingredients in war fries came to the Netherlands as a result of very real warfare.