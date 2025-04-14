Each year, as warm weather settles in, Americans throw the covers off their grills, refill their propane cans, and start scheduling their barbecue parties. The unofficial grilling season starts on Memorial Day, second only to the Fourth of July as the most popular barbecuing day of the year. Several years ago, popular burger joint Red Robin decided to capitalize on the grilling season — the months between Memorial Day and Labor Day (the third most popular grilling day) — by reminding Americans that the folks at the restaurant chain are the burger experts. In May 2016, the restaurant announced that it would launch its new Yummm Hotline on Memorial Day, May 30. Callers, the restaurant boasted, could receive answers to all their burger-related questions.

The hotline was ideal for anyone who thought burgers taste better at restaurants than at home. From noon to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on major grilling holidays (Memorial Day, Father's Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day), anyone grilling at home could call 1-844-RR-YUMMM to ask any burger question they wished, whether they were wondering what type of meat to use, how to keep it moist, how to season it, how thick to make the patties, and so on. Considering Red Robin's reputation as a gourmet burger chain and its commitment to meat that's free of preservatives and never frozen, burger advice from Red Robin could be quite valuable.