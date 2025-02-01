How Thick Should You Be Making Your Burger Patties?

Burgers are a fan favorite, quintessentially American dish that are super yummy and easy to make. For a burger that looks and tastes amazing, it's important to put some thought into how you form your patties before you cook them. Executive chef and restaurant owner Matt Baker shared exclusively with Chowhound his advice for sizing the perfect burger patty. As the owner of three D.C. restaurants, Gravitas, Baker's Daughter, and Michele's, chef Baker knows what it takes to make a tasty, juicy burger. He says, "If cooking a traditional burger, the patty should be formed to be approximately 8-10 ounces, symmetrical to the bun, and about 1.5 inches thick."

Patties that are too thick can result in burgers that are unevenly cooked and raw in the middle; large patties can also overpower the bun and turn your burger into a sloppy mess. On the flip side, very thin patties can easily be overcooked and result in dry, underwhelming burgers. However, Baker points out that how thick you make your patties also depends on the type of burger you are cooking. If making smash burgers, the patties need to be thinner than traditional ones, and they should be cooked in a cast iron pan, the chef advises.

To take the guesswork out of forming the right-sized burger patties, consider using a patty maker like the Cuisinart Adjustable Burger Press that allows you to adjust the size and weight of the patty. For smash burgers, you'll need a press to smash the patties, like the Firsgrill Cast Iron Grill Press.