How Thick Should You Be Making Your Burger Patties?
Burgers are a fan favorite, quintessentially American dish that are super yummy and easy to make. For a burger that looks and tastes amazing, it's important to put some thought into how you form your patties before you cook them. Executive chef and restaurant owner Matt Baker shared exclusively with Chowhound his advice for sizing the perfect burger patty. As the owner of three D.C. restaurants, Gravitas, Baker's Daughter, and Michele's, chef Baker knows what it takes to make a tasty, juicy burger. He says, "If cooking a traditional burger, the patty should be formed to be approximately 8-10 ounces, symmetrical to the bun, and about 1.5 inches thick."
Patties that are too thick can result in burgers that are unevenly cooked and raw in the middle; large patties can also overpower the bun and turn your burger into a sloppy mess. On the flip side, very thin patties can easily be overcooked and result in dry, underwhelming burgers. However, Baker points out that how thick you make your patties also depends on the type of burger you are cooking. If making smash burgers, the patties need to be thinner than traditional ones, and they should be cooked in a cast iron pan, the chef advises.
To take the guesswork out of forming the right-sized burger patties, consider using a patty maker like the Cuisinart Adjustable Burger Press that allows you to adjust the size and weight of the patty. For smash burgers, you'll need a press to smash the patties, like the Firsgrill Cast Iron Grill Press.
More tips for perfect burger patties
Making restaurant-worthy burgers at home starts with high quality ground beef. For juicy, mouthwatering burger patties, use high-grade ground chuck with a meat to fat ratio of 80/20. You can also create a combination of ground chuck and other beef cuts such as brisket, boneless short rib, and sirloin. For instance, try Gordon Ramsay's go-to ground beef combo for burgers.
Form your patties to the correct size according to executive chef Matt Baker's instructions, using a burger press or by pressing the beef in between two round deli container lids. Avoid over-handling the meat since this can toughen the beef. Also, packing the patties too tightly will condense the connective tissues in the meat and result in a dry burger. Instead, gently pack the patties together and allow them to firm up in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.
To prevent your burgers from bulging outwards during cooking, perform this simple burger hack that will give you the perfect patties every time: make an indent with your thumb in the middle of the patty. This will ensure your burgers hold their shape and stay flat as they cook. In addition to seasoning your patties with salt and pepper or a pre-made burger seasoning, try Ina Garten's method for making the juiciest burgers. Hint: it involves butter. Follow these easy tips and you'll be well on your way to yummy, gourmet burgers that rival any restaurant's.