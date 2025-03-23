What's The 5-6-7 Rule For Cooking Hamburgers?

For each big mistake everyone makes when cooking burgers, it seems as though there are twice as many hacks, tips, and secret techniques for getting them right every time. You can cook your burgers on a flat surface for maximum moisture like celebrity chef Bobby Flay. You can let your burgers rest without pressing for a similarly juicy effect. And, when all else fails, you can imbue those same burgers with extra fat via none other than a bit of butter. Internal temperature, however, is a different story.

The 5-6-7 rule for cooking hamburgers posits that a five-minute cook time on each side will produce rare burgers, six minutes will get you to medium, and seven makes 'em well done. This is, of course, deeply flawed. Five minutes over high heat, for example, will net a different doneness than that same amount of time on a lower setting. Likewise, there's a big difference in a live fire preparation versus burgers sizzled in a heavy cast iron pan on the stove. That is to say nothing of the disparate ground beef patty thickness found in households all across America. So, while you might be able to reach something close to the 5-6-7 rule if you make your burgers the exact same way every time, there is a more effective way for gauging their temperature.