14 Sausage Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
A package of sausage promises an easy, flavorful dinner with little to no effort. Whether I want soup, pasta, or a sheet pan meal, it always comes through as the pre-seasoned protein of choice. I've even been known to use sausages to make a quick casserole dinner, like a spicier version of this hot dog casserole. Of course, there's a wide range of both raw and smoked varieties out there, not to mention an array of flavors and spices that come with it. With so many options, how can one possibly decide which links are worth the purchase?
To answer that question, I roasted and tasted 14 different popular sausage brands. This list goes beyond highlighting which brands have bad or good ingredients – let's be honest, some of the best sausages pack plenty of sodium, fat, and cholesterol, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Instead, I'm trying both healthy and hearty sausage options and airing the results. Here's what I found.
14. Hillshire Farm
Chances are, if you bought a generic smoked sausage or kielbasa recently, you probably reached for Hillshire Farms as a comfortable and familiar brand. The price is usually right, coming in at $3.98 for a 14-ounce package at Walmart, and it won't be hard to find at any standard grocery store. Plus the brand's iconic Lit'l Smokies have made creating pigs in a blanket infinitely easier for years. But just because something is well-known doesn't mean that it delivers on taste and quality.
I'm as shocked as the next person that this famous brand landed so low on the list, but when lined up next to others I sampled, Hillshire Farm's deficits were on major display. Though the texture was acceptable (soft but with snappy skin), the flavor of this sausage was overwhelmed by sodium. It blew out my tastebuds and made eating much more than a few bites a difficult task. Trust me, there are way better sausages on this list.
13. Amylu
I've enjoyed a lot of Amylu's pre-made chicken patties that you can find in bulk at Costco, so I was intrigued to try one if its more than 10 flavors of chicken sausage. Like Amylu's other chicken products, the sausage promises to use chickens raised without antibiotics or hormones — a nice touch for those who like a cleaner chicken product. Sporting a price tag of $8.99 for just 9 ounces of sausage, this was easily one of the most expensive options on the list.
One of Amylu's potential problems is also one of its selling points: big, bold flavor. Sure, I want my sausage to have plenty of seasoning, but I don't want it to be so loud that I can't taste any other ingredients in a dish. The Roasted Garlic & Asiago Chicken Sausages falls into this category as one of Amylu's more over-the-top ventures. While the garlic wasn't too sharp, the Asiago came off tasting excessively unnatural, like the fake cheese dust you'd find on a Cheeto. It left an artificial aftertaste and made me abstain from eating much more than a bite. Amylu doesn't make bad-tasting sausage, but it could really benefit from a sense of balance and restraint.
12. Sprouts Farmers Market Sausage
Sprouts Farmers Market is a health-conscious grocery store I turn to when I'm ready to indulge in some excellent organic fruit. Unsurprisingly, the store also has a butcher department that turns out clean sausage that lacks preservatives, antibiotics, or nitrates. Like everything else at Sprouts, these sausages command a higher price point — in this case, $6.49 for a 12-ounce pack of chicken sausage — for all of the extra trouble it takes to turn out a healthy, minimally-processed meat product. As an added bonus, Sprouts offers quite a wide range of flavor options, including pork and chicken versions of Italian-style, Cajun-style, and bratwurst sausages.
I opted to try Sprouts' Caramelized Sweet Onion Chicken Sausage, as I'm a sucker for the pairing of buttery alliums and smoky meat. The texture was fine, chewy but not too firm, and the appearance was as expected (pale because of the use of chicken). Unfortunately, the sweetness I hoped for was overtaken by a pungent sulphur-like quality that onions can sometimes take on. With how well these two flavors naturally complement each other, I was a bit baffled that Sprouts was able to make something I still didn't enjoy. When you mess up something that easy — and ask for a steep price, to boot — I won't buy you again.
11. Kiolbassa Smoked Meats
A gourmet Texas brand, Kiolbassa has offered a cleaner option to the Hillshire Farms and Eckrich brands of smoked sausage that usually dominate the market. It promises to exclude nitrates and fillers, specializing specifically in smoked pork and beef sausage that come in various flavors, like Roasted Garlic (the one I chose to test) and Jalapeño, among others. Like other less-processed sausage brands, these don't come cheap, ringing up at $7.79 for a 12-ounce package. But that comes with the territory.
With a bronzed, crispy appearance, the Kiolbassa sausage looks inviting enough, and it certainly delivers a well-balanced flavor and savory garlic aroma. But my main quibble with this brand begins and ends with texture. I've tried multiple types of Kiolbassa sausages and they all suffer from a tough casing and being overly bouncy. Some people love that chewy firmness, but I liken it to chewing on particularly flavorful rubber. Instead, I choose to give my jaw a break and buy another brand.
10. Eckrich Sausage
Eckrich is an economy brand of sausage — not as famous as Hillshire Farms, but almost as ubiquitous on the deli aisle. It's a very inexpensive option, clocking in at $3.46 for 14 ounces of Polska kielbasa (the one I tested) or one of its other smoked sausages. While I appreciate its cheap price tag, I have to admit that this is one of the less varied sausage brands on the list, really only offering plain smoked sausage in turkey, beef, and mixed meat packages. There's the odd andouille or cheddar option out there, but it's a rarer find.
This crisped up nicely in the oven, and didn't leak a bunch of fatty liquid in the process. The flavor was a classic, offering a mildly sweet smoked sausage and exactly what I was expecting from a package labeled Polska Kielbasa. It did have a softer texture than most and I would have preferred a little bit of snap, but that's to be forgiven as it's a skinless sausage. The only reason this brand doesn't rank higher is the lack of diversity in its lineup, but I'll still be using its kielbasa for this smoky mustardy pasta dish.
9. Applegate
Another popular option for cooks who like an organic option, Applegate practically sweeps the deli aisle with its wide variety of organic sandwich meat, hot dogs, and sausages. Though I've had and enjoyed its breakfast sausage in the past, I've also had a dismal experience with Applegate's organic hot dogs as well. So I came into this testing fairly neutral, ready for the scales to tip in either direction. I decided to try the Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage here.
Like the other chicken-based sausages, this baked up pale, but it was still relatively juicy. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed the flavor of this sausage, finding it had nice balance of earthy spinach and savory spice. My only criticism lies with the faintness of the feta, which is normally a cheese I expect to pack a punch rather than a pat. But that's a mild nitpick. Outside of its price, I'd say Applegate's line of chicken sausages is a tasty option for those who want to invest in an organic brand.
8. Teton Water Ranch
Teton Waters Ranch specializes in making grass-fed beef sausages, offering a mix of bratwurst, Polish sausage, and kielbasa. I've tried Teton's uncured Polish sausages before and found them good enough for a fancy take on the classic, if a little pricey overall. This time, I decided to try the Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst ($7.99 for 10 ounces) to see what the company could do with a little extra flavor involved.
Roasted in the oven, the bratwurst took on a particularly snappy and crisp exterior, leading to a firm chewiness that didn't become too tough. This was a rich sausage that hit a nice balance of jalapeño spice with creamy cheddar — it was a bit too salty, but not egregiously so. I probably couldn't eat more than one at a time, but it's an enjoyable enough sausage on its own. Again, I really enjoyed the cheesy-spicy contrast here, but not so much that I would buy this brand often.
7. Smithfield
've tried Smithfield ham at a Thanksgiving or two, experiencing the salty ham in slab slices like a dutiful American. As it specializes in all things pig, you can expect all Smithfield sausage to be pork-based. I selected the plain Premium Sausage Roll to test, as I thought it would give me the most wholistic overview of the Smithfield brand.
Normally ground sausage is oily splattersville with plenty of excess fat to go around, but I really liked that this cooked off in a very self-contained way. The texture of the cooked patty was tender and chewy, with a nice sear on the exterior. My only issue? This is a plain sausage indeed. I couldn't detect any spice or seasoning that made it stand out, which made it almost taste like salted pork patties rather than sausage mix. Still, I think it can be a nice option for cooks who like to control their own seasoning without any input from pre-made sausage.
6. Johnsonville
Johnsonville, like Smithfield and Jimmy Dean, probably is more associated with breakfast sausage than anything else, but the brand does have a wide and inexpensive variety on offer. I've even tried the brand's summer sausage on occasion (good on a sandwich, better as a snack). One of the more kitschy and popular flavors it sells is the Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage, a gimmick that I just couldn't resist trying.
I won't lie, I had very low expectations for this brand. I couldn't imagine that a sausage that looked suspiciously like a hot dog and was bursting with neon-orange cheddar could taste good, let alone great. But, as they say, you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. This sausage wowed me both with its balance and high-quality flavor. The cheese tasted real and decadent, while the pork was savory without going overboard on the salt. I've had similar luck with Johnsonville's Italian sausage in the past, so I'm starting to think this might be one of the best sleeper sausage brands in the business.
5. Aidells
Aidells has a generally positive reputation for providing gourmet sausage at a fairly affordable price. The brand's chicken and apple flavor can be found in almost every grocery store, and Aidells has invested in the sweet and savory formula by releasing Pineapple & Bacon, Artichoke & Garlic, and Spicy Mango varieties. I tried one of the more ambitious flavors, the Cajun Style Andouille, to see if it could make something a bit on the spicier side.
As a cook very familiar with the andouille flavor profile, I had very high standards for this sausage. However, I was genuinely impressed with this link's heat level and aromatic punch. Firm and chewy, I found it to be a sophisticated take on a familiar style of sausage and could easily see it working beautifully in Cajun classics like jambalaya, gumbo, or rice and beans. That it also lacks artificial fillers and hormone-injected meat is just an added bonus. With an exciting range of flavors and quality presentation, this is good brand to invest in when you want to try something a bit different.
4. Jimmy Dean
When I think of breakfast sausage, Jimmy Dean is the brand that comes to mind. Ground and patted into rounds, these sausage patties are a standard part of many a Southern breakfast of biscuit and eggs. That's not to sell the company short, though, as it makes plenty of other sausage options. To see if it could play well in the dinner realm, I tried the regular pork sausage which can lend itself to any sausage-forward dish.
It turns out the king of breakfast sausage also makes a darn good all-purpose pork sausage if you want to make a particularly aromatic ragu or pot of chili. It's a bit on the fatty side, but I find that a boon when trying to layer in flavor by sautéing vegetables and other aromatics in the leftover sausage oil. And while the regular sausage certainly impresses with flavor, the Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage is the standard I'll continue to turn to anytime a recipe calls for ground sausage.
3. Trader Joe's Sausage
Trader Joe's has a cult status among grocery shoppers, and the products it rolls out are legendary for a reason. Naturally, no list evaluating sausage would be complete without sampling this illustrious brand's take on the meat. While it offers plenty of good raw sausage, I couldn't resist buying the Unexpected Cheddar Chicken Sausage, which at $4.49 for 12 ounces is also the cheapest of the chicken sausage on this list). It also makes use of another Trader Joe's product I'm obsessed with — its namesake cheddar.
This was a juicy yet firm sausage that had nice snap and plenty of that classic cheddar flavor. I definitely prefer Trader Joe's pre-made/smoked sausage to the fresh sausage it offers, but the entire line of chicken sausage is a hit for me, with the Unexpected Cheddar being a particular high point. If you want the best, most interesting chicken sausage on the market today, head over to Trader Joe's.
2. Conecuh Sausage
As a woman who grew up in Alabama, I've long viewed Conecuh Sausage as more than just an impressive local brand. To me, it borders on being a home state treasure. Back in the day, Conecuh was so local that you wouldn't much find it outside of Alabama, but now you can get in states like Florida to Texas, making it an up-and-comer on the national stage. Though I'm obviously familiar with it, I wanted to compare its standard Hickory Smoked Sausage against the many other brands on this round-up.
Like I hoped it would, this nostalgic brand held its own. This sausage offers the platonic ideal of chewiness and snap, meaning it's soft enough to not give your jaw a workout, but not so soft as to be compared to a hot dog. Even better, the flavor is perfectly versatile for every kind of meal, from a soup to a pasta bake. I've pretty much tried all the flavors out there (the Black Pepper is a recent standout), although admittedly there aren't as many varieties as some of the big names on here. Still, those looking to experience true sausage greatness need to give this Southern brand a chance.
1. The Fresh Market Sausage
The Fresh Market has always existed as kind of forbidden paradise for budget shoppers who also happen to appreciate gourmet ingredients. When I'm willing to splurge, I'm never disappointed by the grocery store's collection of tender baked goods, dazzling cheese options, and downright cornucopia of fancy canned fish. Another shiny element of this chain? The butcher counter, where workers diligently turn out fresh sausage with old-school panache. I selected the classic Italian sausage (mild, not hot), paying $3.31 per link. Yes, like everything else in the store, this comes at a premium cost.
But reader, let me tell you, this humble but mighty sausage earns its lofty price tag. The rich fennel and other aromatic spices are perfectly balanced against the savory pork flavor, and the texture is juicy, chewy, and tender – everything I could possibly ask for. I find it to be have plenty of range as well, whether I'd want to transform it into a ground sausage-style meatball or enjoy it as a sausage dog ladled with sautéed peppers and onions. The Italian sausage is just the tip of the iceberg, as all the other Fresh Market meats are treated with similar care and flavoring. If you want to try some expertly crafted sausage that still gets wrapped in butcher's paper, these are the links for you.
How I selected and ranked sausages
I decided to test raw or smoked dinner/main meal type sausage, though many of these brands have breakfast and pre-cooked options. Though I'll be using the testing sausage as a main example, I've reviewed the sausage brand as a whole, touching on these many other varieties. I tried to stay away from turkey sausage brands, as I believe there are enough out there that they can be an entire review on their own. Instead, I focused on reviewing pork, chicken, and beef sausages. The brands chosen reflect availability local to me in Northern Florida.
To test, I scored the smoked sausages like Eckrich and Johnsonville then roasted in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. Raw sausages, such as Jimmy Dean, were pan-seared to insure proper doneness. Sausages were tried plain, sans condiments or bread, in order to fairly evaluate flavor. During testing, I considered texture, taste, and appearance of the specific sausage, as well as the many other sausages offered in the brand's lineup.