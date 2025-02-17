The Tangy Trader Joe's Spread Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

Feta's flavor can range from mild to more potent, but is typically tangy, rich, and salty. Combined with the other elements in the tub, Trader Joe's Whipped Feta is subtler, which makes it super versatile. At breakfast time, you can use it as a cream cheese alternative for your toasted bagels or as a fluffy dollop on a savory omelet. Swap it in place of mayonnaise on your favorite sandwich or gyro when lunch rolls around, or use it to create a handheld with a little Greek flair that features sliced fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, black olives, and crunchy onions.

As a snack, this spread delivers a sweet-tart one-two punch when paired with a fruity jam or honey on crostini or served along with some salty potato chips (you can garnish it with your favorite herbs for visual appeal and aromatics). For a more substantial meal, pair it with roasted tomatoes, garlic, tender lamb, and oregano, or use it as a creamy bed for veggies, such as braised leeks.

This eight ounce package will set you back about $3.99, which — given its versatility — may seem like a steal. That said, the store's website suggests this product is a limited release. If you want to get your hands on this spread, get to your local Trader Joe's before their inventory runs dry.