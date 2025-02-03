This Salty Cheese Is The Solution To Your Boring Ranch Problem
There's no reason to hate on ranch dressing. It has single-handedly climbed its way to the top of the all-time dressing rankings, mostly because you can use it for so much more than just a salad enhancement. It's the perfect dip for everything from veggies to pizza rolls to Buffalo chicken and is the iconic dressing you should start adding to tuna salad. But you'd be forgiven if you sometimes think the flavor just feels a bit tired. If you're looking for a way to add more flavor and texture to your favorite dressing without drastically changing its taste, try adding crumbled feta.
Feta cheese has a tangy, salty flavor with a texture that differs from most cheeses. It doesn't melt well, but it does crumble easily, which makes it a great textural addition to many meals. In ranch, it mimics the texture of blue cheese dressing. But it's the salty, acidic flavor that contrasts so nicely with ranch's rich notes, enhancing the dressing overshadowing the subtle herby taste of the classic condiment.
Crumble some feta in your ranch
You can buy feta pre-crumbled or on the block. The block feta in brine tends to have a fresher flavor because pre-crumbled or brineless blocks are exposed to air, which can dry it out and alter the flavor. But you can use any type you have around, including flavored versions. Both the best and worst store-bought ranch you can buy benefit from the addition of feta.
Feta ranch works well in salads or as a dip for veggies and wings. Or use it as a fun swap for tzatziki in Greek dishes like gyros and falafel pitas. It's a lot like using blue cheese dressing, but without the funky flavor.
However you use it, keep the shelf life of feta and ranch in mind when you're combining them. Feta only lasts about one week in the fridge once opened, while ranch dressing can last up to two months. To prevent the feta from reducing the dressing's life, you should only add feta as needed when you're ready to use it.