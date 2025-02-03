This Salty Cheese Is The Solution To Your Boring Ranch Problem

There's no reason to hate on ranch dressing. It has single-handedly climbed its way to the top of the all-time dressing rankings, mostly because you can use it for so much more than just a salad enhancement. It's the perfect dip for everything from veggies to pizza rolls to Buffalo chicken and is the iconic dressing you should start adding to tuna salad. But you'd be forgiven if you sometimes think the flavor just feels a bit tired. If you're looking for a way to add more flavor and texture to your favorite dressing without drastically changing its taste, try adding crumbled feta.

Feta cheese has a tangy, salty flavor with a texture that differs from most cheeses. It doesn't melt well, but it does crumble easily, which makes it a great textural addition to many meals. In ranch, it mimics the texture of blue cheese dressing. But it's the salty, acidic flavor that contrasts so nicely with ranch's rich notes, enhancing the dressing overshadowing the subtle herby taste of the classic condiment.