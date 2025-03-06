5 Smart Ways To Save Money When Buying Steak
As grocery bills continue to climb, it can't hurt to score some savings on steak, even if you're fond of fancy cuts like chateaubriand and filet mignon. The USDA's food price outlook does not portend immediate relief, nor have we observed any anecdotal uptick in the so-called recession specials that popped up around the 2008 financial crisis. But some creative thinking about your household shopping habits might help you keep those receipt totals closer to what they were in the days before eggs became a luxury item.
Unlike lobster's erstwhile reputation as thrifty, steak, in general, has never been known as cheap. Even as a generic term without specifying a particular cut, it's typically shorthand for fancy. But, unlike other luxuries like today's lobster, truffles, or caviar, you can more easily make steak more affordable in a few ways. These swaps, changed ratios, and sourcing considerations will help you keep steak in your weeknight dinner rotation with a little less financial discomfort.
Cut steak prices with cheaper cuts
Yes, simply buying a cheaper steak is a ludicrously obvious suggestion, but the way you go about it isn't as simple. While you can just grab the lowest priced pack on the shelf, it might not meet your preparation expectations. Intentionality, instead, is the key to success. Reach for a typically more affordable skirt or similar flank steak, but allocate the time and extra ingredients required to marinate them for improved texture and flavor. Switch something like a New York strip with a less popular but decently comparable option like a Denver steak to potentially save a few bucks. And brush up on the ideal temperature for each steak variety for peak results, even at a lower cost.
Beef up to spend less
"Buy more to save more" isn't just a grocery store circular catchphrase; there are plenty of times when buying in bulk, or just more than your usual quantities, can save you some dollars and cents. Buy a whole tenderloin like a pro, for example, and you'll end up with a few different cuts — including the prized chateaubriand and filet mignon — for a lower price per pound than individual steaks. Use those snazzy selections first and slice the rest to freeze for later.
Shop around for steak sales and competitive prices
If you're in a major metropolitan area, you probably have a few different grocery stores, warehouse clubs, and butchers all within a stone's throw, not to mention the ethereal meat market suspended on the internet. Do not feel wedded to just one peddler. Shopping around can be worth the little extra time it takes to source a better deal. Once you glean a sense of competitor prices, you'll be able to ease up on the sleuthing, too.
Buy bovine online
We'd be willing to bet a whole value freezer filler that there is nary a carnivore in the whole USA who hasn't heard of Omaha Steaks, and plenty of smaller operators have also popped up in the century-plus that the company that touts itself as America's original butcher has been in operation.
The most famous of the bunch has frequent sales that positions its prices below grocery store standards, depending on the norm in your area. Omaha Steaks also has an Amazon presence and offers free shipping on certain packages, including full meal kits suitable for several dinners. Take, for instance, the Omaha Steaks Deluxe Gift Package, complete with bacon-wrapped filet mignons, sirloins, steak burgers, appetizers, and desserts.
Buy less steak, but enjoy it just the same
This is another measure sure to include eye rolls, but if you reduce your steak purchase even from something like 8 to 6 ounces per person, you'll save a few dollars, and you probably won't miss the extra couple of bites. The minor dent won't have an impact on most recipes where steak is just an ingredient, either. And even when served as the main event, paired with lovely roasted potatoes or lightly dressed leafy greens, a little less steak can be just as satisfying as a bigger selection.