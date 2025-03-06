5 Smart Ways To Save Money When Buying Steak

As grocery bills continue to climb, it can't hurt to score some savings on steak, even if you're fond of fancy cuts like chateaubriand and filet mignon. The USDA's food price outlook does not portend immediate relief, nor have we observed any anecdotal uptick in the so-called recession specials that popped up around the 2008 financial crisis. But some creative thinking about your household shopping habits might help you keep those receipt totals closer to what they were in the days before eggs became a luxury item.

Unlike lobster's erstwhile reputation as thrifty, steak, in general, has never been known as cheap. Even as a generic term without specifying a particular cut, it's typically shorthand for fancy. But, unlike other luxuries like today's lobster, truffles, or caviar, you can more easily make steak more affordable in a few ways. These swaps, changed ratios, and sourcing considerations will help you keep steak in your weeknight dinner rotation with a little less financial discomfort.