Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite NYC Bakery Sells Her Ideal Last Meal

Giada De Laurentiss is one of America's most recognized celebrity chefs, with a two decade-plus tenure on Food Network and a string of New York Times best-selling cookbooks to her name. She's most well-known for her Italian recipes (a nod to her heritage — she was born in Rome), so you'd be forgiven for thinking her ideal last meal would involve a big bowl of pasta (it's a must-have pantry staple for her, after all), or perhaps a plate piled high with cannoli. Not so.

Laurentiis has revealed that her dream "last supper" dish is, in fact, a cookie found at one of New York's most famous bakeries. We're talking about Levain Bakery, which has been making a name for itself with its mouthwatering treats, specifically its iconic cookies, since opening its first store on West 74th Street in 1995. It has now grown to a further 14 spots and counting, spanning from New York to beyond.

Laurentiis is just one of many famous fans who have confessed their love for Levain's cookies (Blake Lively and Andy Cohen are also among them). The super thick treats come in four core flavors and measure about one inch high and four inches across, weighing in at a sizable six ounces each — in other words, they're huge. Giada's cookie of choice? The decadent dark chocolate chocolate chip (yes, that's "chocolate" listed twice), which Levain itself describes as "The ultimate chocolate cookie."

