The Iconic NYC Bakery Known For Its Banana Pudding
New York City claims to be the home to some of the most famous food items on earth, from the bagel to the pizza slice, the street vendor soft pretzel to the whimsical egg cream. But, one iconic bakery chain has entered a lesser-known creation into the canon of Big Apple staples, and that's banana pudding.
Magnolia Bakery first set up shop in the city's storied West Village neighborhood back in 1996, and the single location offered classic items like cookies and cupcakes (red velvet was a particular favorite). Yet, the runaway hit that captured the attention of the city's treat-lovers came in a cup. A simple concoction made from a creamy vanilla pudding, soft vanilla wafer cookies, and fresh slices of banana, banana pudding's comforting, familiar flavors resonated with fans so much that it became the bakery's signature offering.
The little bakery got a major boost when it was featured on an episode of Sex and the City on HBO in 2000. It subsequently created a special cupcake in honor of that appearance. But, the banana pudding has had major staying power that's helped to secure Magnolia as an icon of dining in New York City and far beyond.
More Magnolia pudding magic
Today, you can find Magnolia Bakery locations all over New York City, and they can easily be part of a budget-friendly big city eating adventure). Shops have also popped up in Los Angeles, Chicago, and international locations, such as India and the Philippines — it's not hyperbole when the bakery refers to its banana pudding as world famous.
Fortunately, you don't need a plane ticket to get your hands on a cup of banana pudding, as you can order nationwide shipping right to your doorstep. You can even purchase a DIY banana pudding kit and create a fresh-from-the-bakery experience right in your own kitchen (a good time to use that tip on layering your bananas so they don't turn brown). Magnolia has also branched out by adding flavor variations to their line of beloved puddings, including chocolate hazelnut, red velvet, peanut butter with chocolate chunks, and seasonal favorites like pumpkin spice made with cookie butter. If you can't decide, you can join the Pudding of the Month Club and experience new flavors. The bakery has even transformed their banana budding into a deliciously chewy cookie featuring the brand's pudding mix.
If pudding isn't your cup of tea, Magnolia Bakery offers plenty of other creations that might appeal to your particular sweet tooth, such as tangy key lime icebox bars, elaborate caramel pecan cheesecakes, and beyond. No matter your selection, you'll enjoy treats worthy of icon status.