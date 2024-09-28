The Iconic NYC Bakery Known For Its Banana Pudding

New York City claims to be the home to some of the most famous food items on earth, from the bagel to the pizza slice, the street vendor soft pretzel to the whimsical egg cream. But, one iconic bakery chain has entered a lesser-known creation into the canon of Big Apple staples, and that's banana pudding.

Advertisement

Magnolia Bakery first set up shop in the city's storied West Village neighborhood back in 1996, and the single location offered classic items like cookies and cupcakes (red velvet was a particular favorite). Yet, the runaway hit that captured the attention of the city's treat-lovers came in a cup. A simple concoction made from a creamy vanilla pudding, soft vanilla wafer cookies, and fresh slices of banana, banana pudding's comforting, familiar flavors resonated with fans so much that it became the bakery's signature offering.

The little bakery got a major boost when it was featured on an episode of Sex and the City on HBO in 2000. It subsequently created a special cupcake in honor of that appearance. But, the banana pudding has had major staying power that's helped to secure Magnolia as an icon of dining in New York City and far beyond.

Advertisement