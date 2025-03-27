Mexican Pancakes Are The Luxurious Breakfast You Need To Shake Up Your Weekend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fluffy, piled high, and topped with butter, fruit, and syrup, pancakes are a breakfast or dessert dish that transcends borders or national affinity. Here in the U.S., we have a tendency to use tried and true mixes — brands like Bisquick, Krusteaz, and Hungry Jack — but it's always good to shake things up with unexpected upgrades once in a while. Our southern neighbors in Mexico have their own preferred brands resulting in a subtly different, but no less delicious pancake, especially with unique toppings such as caramel-like dulce de leche, sweetened condensed milk, and honey.

While brands like Gamesa, Pronto, or Tres Estrellas certainly aren't the definitive pancake mixes for all of Mexico, they are quite common. When comparing the ingredient list of say Pronto with a box of Krusteaz, the differences are notable. Pronto uses wheat and soy flour, which means a bigger boost of protein. Krusteaz, on the other hand, lists enriched bleached flour, which includes wheat and, more significantly, malted barley flour that gives a slightly sweeter, nuttier flavor profile. But it's interesting to note that unlike Krusteaz or Bisquick, Gamesa uses annatto, the same ingredient that gives American cheese its iconic yellow color, for an orange/yellow tint, but it also offers a slightly nutty, floral flavor with just a hint of spice.