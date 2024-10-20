Add A Subtle Sweetness To Breakfast Sandwiches With This Bread Swap

The breakfast sandwich is among the world's most perfect foods. For one, a breakfast sandwich can be made from almost anything, including French toast. Even the classic bacon, egg, and cheese variety can be personalized in all kinds of ways — by adding hot sauce, charring the bacon, or serving it on a bagel, bialy, or roll — and still maintain its iconic appearance. And there's another subtle ingredient swap that can shake up not only those famous BECs, but all breakfast sandwiches: Hawaiian rolls.

Still a relative youngster, the Hawaiian roll's creation can be credited to U.S. Army interpreter-turned-baker Robert R. Taira in Hawaii in the 1950s. Taira perfected the sweet, soft, light bread in the eponymous bakery that he would later move to Honolulu's King Street. That, of course, became the celebrated King's Hawaiian brand still recognizable by its orange packaging from a grocery aisle away. Other large and small bakeries produce their own contributions to the Hawaiian roll landscape, but King's reigns supreme. As a result, if your breakfast sandwich ends up on a Hawaiian roll, odds are it'll be on King's bread.