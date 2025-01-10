The Tastiest Eggplant Parmesan Isn't Fried

Ever since the Arabs brought the eggplant to Italy in the 9th century, it has become a beloved staple of Italian cuisine. Sicilians in particular embraced the vegetable and wasted no time experimenting with it, thus devising dozens of ways to incorporate it into their Mediterranean lifestyle. For instance, think of a rich and comforting pasta alla Norma, or a creamy eggplant risotto.

But there's one dish that undoubtedly outshines the rest — the parmigiana di melanzane, or as the rest of us mere mortals call it, eggplant Parmesan. The dish is made by layering fried breaded eggplant slices in a roasting pan and topping them with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a generous amount of Parmesan. It's then baked until all the ingredients harmoniously blend together. And if you're feeling extra-brave that day, you can even add creaminess to eggplant Parmesan using a rich vodka sauce.

However, frying the eggplant, even if you use the best type of oil for shallow frying, can sometimes make a meal heavier than you're in the mood for. Luckily, there's a lighter alternative with so much subtle smokiness you may never want to return to the old way of cooking it again: grilled.