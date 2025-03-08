Our Favorite Chocolate Bar Is Intense In All The Best Ways Possible

Even if you've got an undeniable sweet tooth, there's nothing wrong with being slightly picky about your chocolate. A good chocolate bar should be sweet but not too sweet and have enough bitterness to give the chocolate some character without tasting unpleasant. It should be velvety without being like that chalky dark chocolate in grocery stores. In short, it's a game of balancing opposites together into something strong but also comforting. Chocolate bars are comfort food, after all. So what's the best one out there?

Chowhound did a full, comprehensive breakdown of chocolate bars, unwrapping and ranking the 20 best chocolate bars on the market. The competition was fierce and often overly sweet, but the winner is a familiar name for San Francisco locals: Ghirardelli's Intense Dark Chocolate was the clear winner, just narrowly beating out Lindt's Intense Orange Dark Chocolate in second place. The dark chocolate Ghirardelli bar was considered a "goldilocks" of chocolate bars, and it tasted rich without becoming overwhelming. The cacao percentage is listed as 72% on every wrapper, which is strong enough that it doesn't taste especially sweet. But it's also not at the level where it just becomes bitter. It's not especially pricy either, which certainly helps.