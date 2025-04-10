The Japanese Dish That Seriously Benefits From The Addition Of Dark Chocolate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It might not be the first dish that comes to mind when you think of Japanese cuisine, but curry is an extremely common and popular meal you can find at restaurants and konbini alike. Japanese curry is a distant relative of Indian curry, as Japan acquired a taste for it through contact with the British Navy during the Meiji Restoration. It can still be spicy but typically runs thick, tasting milder and sweeter than many Southeast Asian curry varieties. This curry is served with various katsu dishes, and it's most often poured over some rice. The best part is that it can be a low-effort meal to make at home.

One secret ingredient is all it takes for some home cooks to level up their curry into an unforgettable dinner — dark chocolate, of course. You can find Japanese curry online in a pre-made sauce mix or curry powder tin, so all you have to do is prepare your protein and vegetables, develop the curry roux, and throw in a couple of pieces of your favorite dark chocolate. The result is a warm and fragrant dish that will bring fresh or leftover rice back to life in no time.