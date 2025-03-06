The Store-Bought Chocolate Bar Vegans Should Add To Their Shopping Carts

Sometimes, less is more when it comes to high-quality culinary techniques and ingredients. Dark chocolate, at its best, will taste pleasantly bitter and have an earthy, almost fruity sweetness to its aftertaste. Some chocolate makers struggle to balance a high cacao percentage without getting crumbly — characteristics that define our least favorite dark chocolate brand. To save you the grief, we found a plant-based dark chocolate bar that's worth your time.

The option that impressed us the most in our ranking of 13 popular vegan chocolate brands was the signature dark chocolate bar by Evolved. Our taste test revealed that it had an excellent mouthfeel with its rich, creamy texture. Evolved hit all the notes we were looking for while containing only three ingredients: cacao, cacao butter, and coconut sugar. The company's website describes tasting notes of warm fudge brownie and caramel, making this a good chocolate to savor on its own or melt on a s'more.