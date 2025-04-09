The 10 Best Oyster Knives Money Can Buy
If you simply cannot get enough of freshly shucked oysters or find yourself ordering multiple rounds of oysters on the half-shell at your nearest seafood restaurant, then it might just be time to take matters into your own hands. Shucking European flats, Pacifics, Kumamotos, Olympias, and Atlantics (including Bluepoints and Wellfleets) can easily be done at home with the right tools and a little know-how. Of course, before you reach for the best oyster knife on the market, it is important to find a reputable supplier.
In general, shellfish and seafood harvesters have made it pretty safe to eat these bad boys all year round — thus, long gone are the days of avoiding wild oysters in the summertime. But you still need to make sure your oysters are safe to consume before you pry them open. The oysters you buy should always smell fresh, look clean, tightly closed, and be safely stored either on ice or refrigerated. And even if you plan on whipping up some Oysters Rockefeller or prefer some other method of cooking (pan roasting, grilling, frying, poaching, baking, or simmering), you still need to shuck your shellfish properly. So, to help, here's a quick overview of how to properly open these beloved delicacies and a list of the 10 best oyster knives money can buy so you can enjoy a round or two at home, or really anywhere.
Styles of Knives
When it comes to shucking oysters, there is more than one type of readily available knife to choose from. And with a vast variety of oysters in coastal waters all over the world, you may quickly find that you need a different knife in order to open your favorite shellfish like a pro. Though the majority of these specialty knives have a thick handle that is constructed from wood, plastic, or some other durable material, the actual blade tends to either be stainless steel or carbon steel, which is perfectly engineered to effortlessly open a particular kind of oyster (East Coast, West Coast, and so on).
As a result, a Galveston oyster knife is slightly different than a Frenchman, a Seki, or a New Haven knife. Narrow-bladed or pointier oyster knives typically work best for smaller shellfish. Knives with wider blades, however, are best suited for larger oysters. In total, there are about 10 different styles of knives on the market right now — each having custom-designed features for making the shucking process a breeze.
1. Best for Beginners: Mercer Culinary Boston Style Oyster Knife
For those just starting out on their oyster shucking journey, the Mercer Culinary Boston Style Oyster Knife is a great choice. Made from high-carbon steel with a polypropylene handle, this oyster knife has a wonderful design, grip, and overall feel. With a current price tag of around $14, the Mercer Culinary Boston Style Oyster Knife works efficiently and has a textured handle for ample leverage when popping open shells. Boston oyster knives are revered for their longer, narrow blades, which makes opening most oysters pretty straightforward.
As a whole, customers who purchased a Mercer Culinary Boston Style Oyster Knife were impressed with the construction and durability of this particular shucking tool. Moreover, quite a few people who opted for this oyster knife have recommended it to others — noting that the Mercer Culinary Boston Style Oyster Knife is just right and practically the only knife you need. Here, in terms of downsides, the Mercer Culinary Boston Style Oyster Knife has a somewhat blunted tip, which can make shucking larger-size oysters a bit tricky at times.
2. Best User-Friendly Tool: OXO Good Grips Oyster Knife
Yet another highly rated oyster shucker is the OXO Good Grips Oyster Knife. For roughly $12, this shucking knife is sturdy, dishwasher-safe, and made from stainless steel. With a non-slip handle (that works wonders even when wet) and a bent tip design, the OXO Good Grips Oyster Knife is one of the best user-friendly tools for opening shellfish around. What's more, the bent tip blade especially comes in handy when you have a batch of hard-to-open shells.
Users of the OXO Good Grips Oyster Knife are thrilled with this shucker's ease of use and ability to open two dozen oysters in roughly five minutes or less. Several verified purchasers also remarked that this particular brand of oyster knife worked very well, had a solid handle, made keeping the shells intact much easier, and that they would definitely purchase this tool again. And more than a few first-time shuckers noted that the OXO Good Grips Oyster Knife was a vast improvement over their previous at-home shucking attempts without a knife or with whatever they could find, including regular knives, flathead screwdrivers, and so on. That said, some people did wish the blade was a bit wider or even thicker in order to tackle the bigger shellfish.
3. Best Value: R Murphy/Ramelson New Haven Oyster Knife Shucker
The R Murphy/Ramelson New Haven Oyster Knife is one of the best options for the money. Priced at just under $40, this shucking utensil comes with a lightweight, wood handle shaped for comfort and a stainless-steel blade. Made by one of the most trusted brands in the industry, there are an overwhelming number of great reviews here. And since this is a "New Haven" knife, it has a pointed blade that is relatively short yet still wide, thus making the R Murphy/Ramelson Oyster Knife perfect for shucking medium to large oysters. The tip of this particular knife is also curved, which makes it easy and safe to use.
According to reviews, the R Murphy/Ramelson New Haven Oyster Knife is durable, well-built, and has good ease of grip. Verified purchasers note that this brand works well on Pacifics and a variety of other large-size shellfish. People have also highlighted that the R Murphy/Ramelson New Haven Oyster Knife exceeds their expectations and overall works like a charm. In fact, the only downside to this particular shucking knife mentioned is that it does not seem to work well with smaller oysters, specifically Kumamotos, which is to be expected. Kumamotos, in general, are rather small with a deep cup-like shape and, therefore, require a much narrower blade.
4. Best for Pros: Williams Knife Co. Edisto Oyster Knife V2
Of course, if you are more of a pro when it comes to prying open oysters, then the second-generation Edisto Oyster Knife made by Williams Knife Co. might be more your speed. Equipped with an alloy steel blade with a V-Grind edge and a fiberglass-reinforced plastic handle, this oyster-shucking tool is sturdy and designed with the user in mind. Not only does the Edisto Oyster Knife V2 promise unparalleled and uncomplicated shucking, but it is also visually appealing — making this particular one somewhat of a keepsake.
Even with a higher price tag of about $180, people still flock to purchase the Edisto Oyster Knife V2. Customers can't help but rave about the quality, design, look, and overall craftsmanship of this oyster knife. According to countless reviews, the Edisto Oyster Knife V2 makes an excellent gift for the skilled oyster lover in your life and is an all-around great buy. When it comes to downsides, the Edisto Oyster Knife V2 does not appear to have any. So, if you have learned how to shuck with the best of them and are ready to invest in one of the top options out there, then this shucking tool is for you.
5. Best Ergonomic Tool: Swissmar Shucker Paddy Original Oyster Knife
For lefties and right-handed folks, the Swissmar Shucker Paddy Original Oyster Knife is arguably one of the best ergonomic tools for the job. Thanks to this uniquely shaped handle, prying open oysters is no longer a chore. Designed with safety and comfort in mind, the Swissmar Shucker Paddy Original Oyster Knife has a semi-lengthy, sharp, tapered blade and a polypropylene pistol grip. And for less than $20, you can shuck like a pro.
Verified purchasers of the Swissmar Shucker Paddy Original Oyster Knife highlight that this is a game-changer. With incredible open-ability, sharpness, and comfortability, this specific shucker comes highly recommended for both at-home and professional use. The Swissmar Shucker Paddy Original Oyster Knife is also user-friendly for people with arthritis. However, it is worth noting this handle does take some getting used to and may not be for everyone. But the majority of reviews suggest that most people are perfectly content with the Swissmar Shucker Paddy Original Oyster Knife and would choose it over another design or different style of knife, time and time again.
6. Best for Small Shells: Casson's Oyster Knife
If you enjoy small-sized oysters, such as Olympias and Shigokus, then Casson's Oyster Knife is definitely worth considering. With a slightly curved carbon steel blade, an alloy steel handle, and a price tag of approximately $19, this shucking utensil makes getting into those cocktails and petit oysters rather painless. Since oysters that are on the smaller side tend to be less than 2.5 inches long, a knife with a shorter and pointed blade is a must.
Not only does Casson's Oyster Knife offer more of a full-palm grip for better leverage, but it is also easy to get the hang of with minimal practice. According to most reviews, Casson's Oyster Knife is borderline perfect, very durable as a whole, and is absolutely worth the price. Nevertheless, the tip of the blade is not necessarily the sharpest here. In fact, more than a few verified purchasers mentioned that the tip can break if you are not careful or if you forget to sharpen this knife before using it. Once sharpened, however, Casson's Oyster Knife will not disappoint.
7. Best for Multiuse: Wendom Shucker
Seafood fans who like to indulge in all kinds of small shellfish, including scallops, mussels, oysters, and clams, might want to consider the Wendom Shucker. This oyster knife is definitely one of the best multiuse shucking tools available and will cost you around $13. An added bonus with this particular option is you get two stainless steel bladed knives with plastic handles plus a starter kit that includes multipurpose gloves, a lemon juicer, and a cut-resistant cloth, which just so happens to make a great workstation.
Most customers who bought the Wendom Shucker are pleased with their purchase. This set of oyster knives (similar to Frenchman-style knives) has a good grip, safety guards, and decent open-ability. Plus, with the addition of quality gloves, most people tend to keep this item. Several verified purchasers highlighted that you get everything you need to tackle oysters and more here. Customers also appreciate how much safer the whole process feels, from cleaning to shucking with this set. Even so, the knives do have a somewhat blunted tip, which some people found slightly counterproductive. As a result, users advise that you sharpen the Wendom Shucker(s).
8. Best for Small to Medium Shells: Deglon Dune Oyster Shucker
The Deglon Dune Oyster Shucker, on the other hand, is specifically designed for small to medium-sized oyster shucking. With an elongated blade made from stainless steel and a contoured polypropylene handle, this oyster shucker is dishwasher safe, comes with a lifetime warranty, and can be found available for as little as $38. A notable feature of this knife is that it has a fine pointed edge for quick and effective shucking, especially when it comes to medium oysters, such as Blue Points and Moondancers, which often range anywhere from 2.5 inches to 3.5 inches in length.
According to a large number of customers, the Deglon Dune Oyster Shucker is a great knife that is easy to use. Considered to be a quality shucking utensil, this is a good option for intermediate shuckers and seafood lovers who like a decent-sized oyster. Some users of the Deglon Dune Oyster Shucker have noted that it is easier to break the blade due to its length and lack of overall blade width. But, if you shuck responsibly, you can avoid breaking this knife.
9. Best for Large Shells: BUBBA Shucking Knife
The BUBBA Shucking Knife is yet another quality oyster knife that is affordable and effective. For around $22, you can own the BUBBA Shucking Knife and experience first-hand the impressive high-strength steel blade that is wide and curved at the tip. The handle is also quite remarkable due to its specialized non-slip grip and eye-catching design. Suitable for large oysters (over 3.5 inches in length), including Sewansecotts and delicious European flats like Belons, the BUBBA Shucking Knife is next level.
Users of the BUBBA Shucking Knife say it is one of the better brands they have used and that they appreciate the quality of craftsmanship. Hard shells are no match for the BUBBA Shucking Knife, and if you are shucking in large quantities, then this is definitely the oyster knife you want to buy. The BUBBA Shucking Knife also makes a wonderful gift and comes highly recommended by all who use it — as there are no clear or notable downsides to this specific shucking tool.
10. Best for Extra-Large Shells: Victorinox Galveston Oyster Knife
Finally, for extra-large oysters, the Victorinox Galveston Oyster Knife is more than ideal. With a longer blade for around $32, this shucker was made for the big boys or rather meaty oysters that are over 4 inches in length (Kelly Galways, Pacifics, Atlantics, and more). Made overseas, the Victorinox Galveston Oyster Knife has been widely celebrated thanks to its exceptionally strong stainless-steel quality blade with a rounded tip and often red-colored, slip-resistant Santoprene (rubber-like) handle.
Verified purchasers of the Victorinox Galveston Oyster Knife know they have a durable and all-around great shucking tool on their hands. With barely an unpleasant assessment in sight, the Victorinox Galveston Oyster Knife is functional and versatile. That said, people did mention that your shucking technique needs to be up to par with this knife because otherwise, you could ruin the best item you ever bought — which is notably difficult to do with this quality find, according to reviews.
Shucking Oysters
Once you have selected the right knife for the job, it is time to get to work. First, you want to soak your shellfish in a cold saltwater bath for at least an hour (a plain soak is not recommended as it can kill the oysters). After giving them a good soak, you want to thoroughly rinse your oysters off using cold water. While doing so, make sure you scrub them clean with a bristled brush to remove any excess dirt or debris from the shells.
With the help of a kitchen towel, oyster gloves, or an experienced grip, hold a single oyster belly side down in your non-dominant hand with the hinge facing towards you. Next, position your oyster knife tip in the hinge of the oyster and carefully wiggle the end of the blade into the shell with some applied pressure — just enough to be able to pop said hinge easily with a quick twist. After doing so, detach the upper and lower abductor muscles by sliding the blade along the upper shell (discarding the top shell) and then scooping underneath the oyster meat. Finally, inspect, remove any leftover shell pieces, plate, garnish, and pair with a delightful cocktail to enjoy!
Methodology
With the help of seafood experts, oyster farmers, and serious gourmets, this list of the best oyster knives, along with a quick how-to guide, was compiled. We took the time to peruse through pages of four-star and above reviews, updates, and tips from verified purchasers, so you don't have to. Plus, thanks to oyster enthusiasts and the valuable insight from skilled shuckers, we think finding the best oyster knife for your needs and shucking like a pro at home or even seaside just got a whole lot easier.