If you simply cannot get enough of freshly shucked oysters or find yourself ordering multiple rounds of oysters on the half-shell at your nearest seafood restaurant, then it might just be time to take matters into your own hands. Shucking European flats, Pacifics, Kumamotos, Olympias, and Atlantics (including Bluepoints and Wellfleets) can easily be done at home with the right tools and a little know-how. Of course, before you reach for the best oyster knife on the market, it is important to find a reputable supplier.

In general, shellfish and seafood harvesters have made it pretty safe to eat these bad boys all year round — thus, long gone are the days of avoiding wild oysters in the summertime. But you still need to make sure your oysters are safe to consume before you pry them open. The oysters you buy should always smell fresh, look clean, tightly closed, and be safely stored either on ice or refrigerated. And even if you plan on whipping up some Oysters Rockefeller or prefer some other method of cooking (pan roasting, grilling, frying, poaching, baking, or simmering), you still need to shuck your shellfish properly. So, to help, here's a quick overview of how to properly open these beloved delicacies and a list of the 10 best oyster knives money can buy so you can enjoy a round or two at home, or really anywhere.