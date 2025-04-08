12 Umami Boosting Ingredients To Try In Tuna Salad

Tuna salad has long been a lunchbox mainstay, but not because everyone was wildly in love with it. Rather, it was because canned tuna was historically cheap and easy to keep around the house: Even after months in the pantry, those trusty cans still made a wholesome and hearty lunch. A basic tuna salad sandwich was quick and easy to put together — just drain the can, mix with some mayo, slap it between two pieces of bread, and you've got lunch.

But as anyone who survived a childhood of these bare-bones sandwiches can attest, they're filling but not terribly exciting. But tuna salad doesn't have to be boring — with just a few well-chosen ingredients and a little creativity, you can turn an unglamorous can of tuna into something you'll actually look forward to eating. And some of the best — and maybe most surprising — additions to tuna salad are those that augment tuna's naturally savory, umami flavor. Give some of these a try — you'll never think of canned tuna in the same way again.