The Flavor Notes To Look For When Pairing Whiskey And Steak

It's easy to see why a steak dinner and glass of whiskey is appealing: It's classy and straightforward. It can seem deceptively simple, but there are complicated flavors at work here. In the same way expert-approved wines to serve with steak have been extensively analyzed, it pays to research what whiskey pairs well with a good steak. After all, there are notable flavor differences between bourbon and rye whiskey, and the variety you select matters. Bourbon is sweeter, while rye whiskey is spicy and intensely peppery, which can lead to different notes to watch out for in a steak.

For help, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Cody Goldstein, a practiced mixologist and the founder and chief creative officer of Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram). According to Goldstein, a good bourbon deserves a fatty steak: "Bourbon has notes of caramel, vanilla, and woody oak, which pairs nicely with rich, fatty steaks due to its full-bodied taste. The cuts I would recommend would be a ribeye, New York strip, or a tomahawk [or] porterhouse." If you're less of a bourbon fan and more of a rye drinker, then Goldstein recommends the opposite — a more lean steak: "Rye whiskey has a wonderful spiciness and drier, herbal notes that pairs with leaner, more intensely flavored cuts. The steaks I would recommend would be sirloin, filet mignon, or flank steak."