For The Best Steak Crust, Brown Sugar Is A Must

There are some especially useful guidelines when it comes to preparing the perfect steak at home. But in order to get the kind of restaurant-quality crust that really satisfies the taste buds, there is one ingredient that will make all the difference and is probably already hiding in your pantry — and that's brown sugar.

You may be more accustomed to using it for pastries, cakes, or other sweet treats, but there are scientific reasons brown sugar can make your steak sing. For one thing, you get a subtly sweet flavor that counters the super umami-rich quality of beef, striking a craveable balance and complexity. But perhaps even more importantly, you can use it to achieve that deeply satisfying texture of a perfect crust.

Maybe you already know how to caramelize sugar flawlessly, but when cooked over the high heat of a grill or a hot skillet, that same sweet science promotes caramelization and contrast on a cut of steak. It doesn't require a ton of sugar to make this magic — about 1 tablespoon for a rib eye, for example — so you don't have to worry that you'll wind up eating a dessert-adjacent dinner.