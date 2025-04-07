12 Baking Ingredients That Can Be Substituted For Greek Yogurt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Greek yogurt is a wonderful ingredient. The yogurt is high in protein, you can make Greek yogurt yourself from milk, and it easily becomes a delicious pudding snack. There are too many reasons to count when it comes to the benefits of using Greek yogurt in your everyday life and baked goods ... but what if you don't have any? Then it's time to substitute. Chowhound spoke exclusively with several experts about the best substitutes for Greek yogurt when baking.

You can't just sub other types of dairy or non-dairy in willy-hilly, though. "Greek yogurt adds moisture, tanginess, and structure to baked goods," explains Marissa Stevens, the recipe developer behind Pinch and Swirl. "The thickness helps avoid soggy middles while the acidity activates baking soda for a proper rise. When I'm testing recipes, I notice that the protein in Greek yogurt gives a tender crumb without heaviness. Any substitute should match both the consistency and that slight tang."

There are a few other caveats. You can't use substitutes in just anything, warns Tatiana Kamakura, baker and founder of Milk and Pop. Instead, look for forgiving recipes that can handle the change. "Greek yogurt and its substitutes work well in cakes, muffins, pancakes, quick breads, and scones," she says. "It can also be used in savory baked goods like flatbreads." Also, plain Greek yogurt is typically unsweetened, so you should either use unsweetened substitutes or account for the added sugars by reducing other sweeteners. Keep in mind, too, that yogurt doesn't stay fresh forever. Always check the expiration date. And remember that substitutes may not offer the same chemical properties needed in baking. Now, onward!