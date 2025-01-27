The Grocery Store Chain That's Committed To Avoiding Artificial Coloring In Its Food

Food colorings are what make candy colorful, give cheddar cheese its glowy orange color, and make a perfect red velvet cake a vibrant red. If you go shopping at one particular grocer, you might notice that it doesn't stock some of the most processed and colorful cereals, nor the typical rainbow of sodas and sports drinks. The natural and organic food-focused supermarket chain, Whole Foods, has been free of artificial colorings since the 1980s.

Whole Foods is very strict with artificial additives, having banned them from its food aisles entirely (one of the many things about Whole Foods you'll wish you knew sooner). In addition to artificial colorings, the chain does not allow products with artificial preservatives and sweeteners, nor hydrogenated fats. To be clear, Whole Foods does sell products with food coloring, such as candy, cereals, snacks, and baked goods and cakes in its bakery section. However, the supermarket only allows for naturally derived food colorings — there's a big difference between these and artificial food coloring. Natural colorings can be made from plants, minerals, animals, or insects. On the other hand, artificial food colorings are made from chemicals derived from petroleum.

These requirements are applicable for Whole Foods' own affordable 365 label and all other products it stocks — so you can shop with peace of mind, without having to intensely scour ingredients labels. For an example of natural colorings that are allowed in the store, take the 365 brand food coloring product (for dyeing icing and baked goods); the main ingredients include red radish concentrate, turmeric, and spirulina extract.