The Key To Making Bobby Flay's Not-So-Classic Guacamole
Sharing a guacamole recipe on the internet is not for the faint of heart (never forget the 2015 green pea controversy that embroiled the New York Times). Do you stick to the basics with only avocado, salt, and lime? Or do you add the kitchen sink with onion, tomato, and cilantro? Do you mash your guac into oblivion until it resembles green hummus? Or is a chunky guacamole more satisfying to eat?
Celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay has strolled boldly into this fraught fray. Cooking from his cookbook, "Bobby Flay: Chapter One," on his TikTok, he introduced a wholly unique, "not-so-classic" take on the dip. Get ready to clutch your pearls — Flay's version not only includes oregano, parsley, poblano peppers, and scallions, but he barely brings the components together with the lightest of fork swishes. His guac looks more like a ceviche, a comparison made even stronger by his plating technique. Spooned next to his guacamole, Flay adds a swipe of pistachio pesto (made with pistachios, parsley, queso blanco, salt, pepper, and olive oil). He then tops the entire dish with queso blanco and serves it not with tortilla chips, but with crispy rice crackers.
Apart from the avocados and lime, it hardly seems like a guacamole at all. Still, his version unlocks new and interesting ideas for potential flavor pairings when it comes to avocado dips.
More ways to make not-so-classic guacamole
Bobbly Flay is no stranger to strong, and sometimes unusual, guacamole opinions. While he's happy to add green chiles and red onion for spice and brightness, he loathes tomatoes in guacamole, "I will debate this forever," he says on his TikTok. "It's not right. It just muddles it. It's kind of mealy." Rather than a mushy tomato with a lot of textural give, Flay has been known to add extra crunch with spicy toasted peanuts, which are heated in a bit of oil with brown sugar, smoked paprika, and chile de árbol or cayenne (but not his favorite versatile chipotle peppers) before being crushed and sprinkled over the guacamole. It may sound unconventional, but a little texture and crunch is a great complement to creamy guacamole, especially if you prefer it super smooth. If you have a nut allergy or are looking for another spicy, crunchy combo, dust a drained can of chickpeas with cumin then roast them in the oven before adding on top of your avocado mix.
Flay's plating style also opens up a world of combinations. To ease yourself into this experimental arena, try pairing classic guacamole additions with their known flavor companions. Add small slices of pineapple or diced mango to your guac, then add a swipe of hot habanero salsa to your plate. Or try adding roasted garlic or perfectly roasted corn to your guacamole mash and complementing it with a dollop of red pepper romesco sauce.