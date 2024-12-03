The Key To Making Bobby Flay's Not-So-Classic Guacamole

Sharing a guacamole recipe on the internet is not for the faint of heart (never forget the 2015 green pea controversy that embroiled the New York Times). Do you stick to the basics with only avocado, salt, and lime? Or do you add the kitchen sink with onion, tomato, and cilantro? Do you mash your guac into oblivion until it resembles green hummus? Or is a chunky guacamole more satisfying to eat?

Celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay has strolled boldly into this fraught fray. Cooking from his cookbook, "Bobby Flay: Chapter One," on his TikTok, he introduced a wholly unique, "not-so-classic" take on the dip. Get ready to clutch your pearls — Flay's version not only includes oregano, parsley, poblano peppers, and scallions, but he barely brings the components together with the lightest of fork swishes. His guac looks more like a ceviche, a comparison made even stronger by his plating technique. Spooned next to his guacamole, Flay adds a swipe of pistachio pesto (made with pistachios, parsley, queso blanco, salt, pepper, and olive oil). He then tops the entire dish with queso blanco and serves it not with tortilla chips, but with crispy rice crackers.

Apart from the avocados and lime, it hardly seems like a guacamole at all. Still, his version unlocks new and interesting ideas for potential flavor pairings when it comes to avocado dips.