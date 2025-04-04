5 Delicious Pairings For Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Besides Tomato Soup)

When you think about enjoying a perfectly melty, crispy grilled cheese sandwich, chances are you're imagining a bowl of tomato soup alongside it. The classic pairing of grilled cheese and tomato soup has a storied history, but if you've exhausted its potential, rest assured — there are plenty of delicious and unique side dishes to complement all different types of grilled cheese sandwiches.

Grilled cheese sandwiches practically beg for a side dish, whether for dipping, additional nutrients, or just contrasting texture and flavor. With so many different ways to make a grilled cheese — from the classic, no-frills version with sandwich bread and American cheese to one with artisanal bread, multiple types of cheese, and plenty of bells and whistles — there are just as many diverse pairing combinations to explore.

For some chef-approved ideas outside of the tomato soup box, Chowhound spoke with Robert Bleifer, culinary consultant for Challenge Dairy and former Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Production for Food Network. Bleifer not only gave us a number of nourishing soups and salads to consider, he also explained which cheeses and additional ingredients pair best with each dish.