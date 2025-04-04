5 Delicious Pairings For Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Besides Tomato Soup)
When you think about enjoying a perfectly melty, crispy grilled cheese sandwich, chances are you're imagining a bowl of tomato soup alongside it. The classic pairing of grilled cheese and tomato soup has a storied history, but if you've exhausted its potential, rest assured — there are plenty of delicious and unique side dishes to complement all different types of grilled cheese sandwiches.
Grilled cheese sandwiches practically beg for a side dish, whether for dipping, additional nutrients, or just contrasting texture and flavor. With so many different ways to make a grilled cheese — from the classic, no-frills version with sandwich bread and American cheese to one with artisanal bread, multiple types of cheese, and plenty of bells and whistles — there are just as many diverse pairing combinations to explore.
For some chef-approved ideas outside of the tomato soup box, Chowhound spoke with Robert Bleifer, culinary consultant for Challenge Dairy and former Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Production for Food Network. Bleifer not only gave us a number of nourishing soups and salads to consider, he also explained which cheeses and additional ingredients pair best with each dish.
Minestrone shines alongside grilled cheese
Just because you're tired of tomato soup doesn't mean there isn't still harmonious joy to be found in the pairing of a hot soup and hot sandwich — especially if you're willing to do a little dipping action. One hearty soup Robert Bleifer recommends pairing with a grilled cheese sandwich is minestrone. Often compared with Italian wedding soup, minestrone is distinguished by its tomato base and prominent inclusion of beans, along with noodles, parmesan cheese, and a variety of vegetables. In a sense, minestrone is a lot like an upgraded tomato soup that's chunkier and more filling.
Because minestrone is typically topped with parmesan cheese, Bleifer says, it's the perfect ingredient to create compositional harmony between your dishes. "Minestrone just begs for a fontina and parm grilled cheese," he says. "Parm is a standard mix-in for minestrone, fontina adds that creamy richness, and when the Challenge Butter browns in the pan, you have a perfect meal."
Make a Portuguese-inspired meal with kale and chorizo soup
One trick Robert Bleifer likes when it comes to pairing grilled cheese sandwiches is leaning into regional and cultural cuisines to craft a unique meal. In particular, he suggests combining a grilled cheese inspired by common ingredients in Spain and Portugal with another Portuguese specialty: kale and chorizo (chourico) soup. This soup, a staple of Portuguese cuisine, is full of everything you need for a filling, nutritious and delicious meal: protein from the smoked sausage, leafy greens, beans, and potato for starch. All it's missing is a crispy, delicate grilled cheese on the side.
According to Bleifer, the potage is "truly heavenly" alongside a manchego and quince paste grilled cheese, "with that touch of sweetness to play against the kale." Bleifer recommends using quince paste, a Spanish jelly made from the pear-like quince fruit, as one of the best sweet ingredients to elevate a grilled cheese sandwich, especially combined with the nutty, Spanish-origin manchego. Served with a bowl of kale and chorizo soup, it's a meal that tastes like it's straight from the Iberian Peninsula.
Try a springtime asparagus soup
One great thing about the classic grilled cheese and tomato soup combination is that it's vegetarian-friendly, but luckily, tomato soup isn't the only creamy, comforting vegetarian soup that complements this comfort food dish. The spring season marks the availability of tons of fresh veggies that lend themselves perfectly to light, flavorful, and refreshing vegetarian spring soups. One such vegetable is asparagus, which, with its deep flavor and delicateness, is prime for the soup treatment. Turn in-season asparagus into a chilled asparagus vichyssoise on particularly warm afternoons, or try a warm, creamy version on cooler nights.
Robert Bleifer loves this seasonal soup "with a Gruyère and Gouda grilled cheese," he says. "The Gruyère has a perfect nuttiness that complements the earthy and sweet/bitter flavor of asparagus, but also a very big flavor. I love that the Gouda just tames that punch that might overwhelm the asparagus or some people's tastes," he notes. The one-two punch of an asparagus soup and Gruyère and Gouda grilled cheese is not only Instagram-worthy beautiful, it's also the perfect way to highlight fresh, bountiful spring produce.
Chili and cheddar cheese make a classic couple
On cold days, when you want a meal that's filling, comforting, and satisfying for the whole family (or your own inner child), a grilled cheese and chili combo should be your go-to. Instead of reaching for a can of tomato soup, bring out the slow cooker and whip up an easy, spicy beef chili for something a little more substantive. Chili and cheese already have a well-known love affair and are often seen together topping a hot dog or plate of french fries, so it just makes sense to recreate that magic in grilled cheese form.
"Classic chili with a cheddar grilled cheese is a pretty fun meal," Robert Bleifer says. "To me, chili, with its bold flavor, needs a cheese that can hold its own without getting in the way. Cheddar is sharp enough to play along without just getting lost." This pairing has plenty of precedence, he reminds us, adding, "that's why Cincinnati chili has cheddar as one of the toppings." One of Ohio's signature dishes, uniquely spiced Cincinnati-style chili, has even been endorsed by Anthony Bourdain and can be at least partially credited for popularizing the chili-cheddar union.
Don't overlook the simple freshness of a mixed green salad
Most of these grilled cheese pairing suggestions have stayed in the realm of soup, which makes perfect sense for hitting the comfort and dip-ability factors. But sometimes you want a counterpoint to your melty grilled cheese sandwich that feels lighter and fresher, with a greater contrast in temperature and texture, and that's when a nice salad comes in handy. Robert Bleifer concurs, saying, "I love the simplicity of mixed greens with tomatoes and a sharp vinaigrette alongside just about any grilled cheese."
One of the easiest ways to take a mixed green side salad up a notch is by concocting an easy, homemade vinaigrette dressing — just make sure to use a 3-to-1 ratio of oil to vinegar for the best results. One that packs a serious citrusy punch would pair nicely with a sharp cheddar or nutty Gouda grilled cheese. Since a straightforward side salad doesn't add too many complex or hard-to-match flavors into the mix, it's a perfect pairing for a semi-sweet, elevated grilled cheese made with cinnamon raisin bread. Your resulting plate will have an amazing balance of sharp, sweet, salty and earthy notes. Make sure to display it nicely and pretend you're eating at an upscale bistro for the ultimate mid-day treat.