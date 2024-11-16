Minestrone Vs Italian Wedding Soup: What's The Difference?

Italian wedding soup is also loaded with veggies, but its ingredients list may not be as extensive as minestrone. Onions, carrots, and celery are common fixtures, but leafy greens, such as spinach or kale are a big identifier of Italian wedding soup. Another major difference between it and minestrone is that Italian wedding soup typically does not contain beans and instead incorporates meatballs. You can use any type of meatball you like, be it chicken, turkey, or a more traditional combination of beef and pork (just be sure not to make any common meatball mistakes if you're whipping them up homemade). Feel free to thaw frozen meatballs if you don't have the time or energy to make them yourself.

Italian wedding soup's broth also differs from minestrone in that it is not tomato-based. The usual chicken or beef broth remains somewhat clear to show off the veggies, leafy greens, and meatballs. While this soup is just as filling and nutritious as minestrone, it is thinner, more delicate, and has a more savory flavor due to the lack of tomatoes and addition of meat.

Italian wedding soup was also considered a cucina povera dish, but its name misleadingly has nothing to do with weddings. Its name in Italian is minestra maritata, which translates to married soup. It's speculated that the "wedding" being referred to in the dish's name is between meat and vegetables, not two people. Next time you're in the mood for a cozy soup, see how many ingredients for either minestrone or Italian wedding soup you already have on hand. Now that you know the differences between them, you could even make batches of both.