11 Discontinued Fruit Snacks We'd Love To Make A Comeback

There are plenty of things from our childhood that we would love to make a comeback: TV shows, toys, games. However, nothing delivers a "blast from the past" quite like a favorite food item from your youth. From dipping a Dunkaroo cookie into icing to chowing down on sugary cereal (with fun prizes in the box!) while watching Saturday morning cartoons, food links us back to earlier, simpler times. That being said, fruit snacks loom especially large in many people's childhood memories, especially during the '80s and '90s.

From gummies to fruit rolls, fruit snacks were a childhood lunchbox staple. Advertised as containing real fruit, parents likely favored them as a cleaner, easier way to get kids to eat fruit and have a healthier treat during the day. Healthier is debatable, as most fruit snacks were loaded with sugar. Nonetheless, kids loved them all the same for the sweet flavors and fun presentations, so they made frequent appearances at lunchtime and snacktime. Some, like Fruit Roll-Ups, are still around today. Others have been discontinued and gone to that great supermarket shelf in the sky.