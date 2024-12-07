Whatever Happened To Dunkaroos?

Discontinued foods have become something of a myth in the foodie world. Many of us have felt the loss of favorite childhood snacks and comfort foods, which are now sadly forever gone with time. From discontinued Costco favorites to nostalgic foods like canned soups and our favorite cereals, foods unfortunately come and go.

The popular 1990's snack Dunkaroos unfortunately suffered this fate. Around 2012, the product was suddenly discontinued with little fanfare or announcement. There's a lot of speculation surrounding its disappearance to this day, but the decision appears to have been fairly straightforward. In 2020, Brad Hiranaga, General Mills's chief brand officer for North America, told The New York Times that at the time of Dunkaroos' discontinuation, the company was trying to shift its focus as a company to snacks that promote better nutrition and health. This resulted in bringing products like Nature Valley to the forefront and putting sugary snacks like Dunkaroos in the background, ultimately resulting in axing it from the company's snack portfolio. But that's not where the Dunkaroos story ends — unlike many discontinued snack favorites, this story does have a happy ending.