What Was The '80s Fad Beverly Hills Diet, And Why Was It Controversial?

The diet Mazel proposes is based on the idea that when we eat several types of foods from a variety of categories — for example, a dinner consisting of meat, grains, and fresh fruits or vegetables — the body is unable to properly digest these foods. Mazel says that this undigested food stuck in the body contributes to weight gain, and that the best way to lose weight is to eat only one food at a time, following a carefully prescribed order of food categories and never combining them into one meal. Another claim, which doctors debunked, was that the enzymes in fruits, particularly pineapple (the "golden pineapple" emblem features heavily in the book), help in breaking down other foods, so they should be the first foods eaten every day.

However, as the JAMA paper explains, there is no medical basis for this claim; undigested food, they say, can't simply get stuck in the body — rather, it's expelled from the body when we go to the bathroom. The diet was also criticized for claiming that fruit enzymes somehow help other foods to digest in the body; this simply is not true, doctors said. Also damning for the diet was its rigidity. Simply put, eating nothing but fruit for 10 days (among other recommendations made by Mazel) without getting bored or feeling miserable may be unsustainable for the average person, not to mention the diarrhea and other symptoms it often could cause. Mazel eventually released an updated edition of the book, "The New Beverly Hills Diet," in 1996, which offers a 35-day menu with recipes as well as daily support for dieters. However, the basic premises Mazel originally proposed remain in the newer version.