How Betty Crocker Became An American Kitchen Icon

The name Betty Crocker has become synonymous with baking, from the cookbooks and frosting tubs with the red trim, to the cake mixes that almost taste homemade. The name has remained the same, but her appearance has evolved in the 100-plus years since she became an elusive public figure. Betty Crocker was born, or rather invented, in 1921. The familiar, friendly face of domesticity (and her myriad iterations) is fictional. Betty Crocker is a character, first created by Washburn Crosby Company, the flour company that would later become General Mills.

Betty was originally conceptualized as a sort of personified home cook hotline, created by marketers in response to mail-in consumer inquiries requesting cooking tips. Betty was born as the relatable face and voice of the brand, doling out domestic wisdom via written correspondence. While you might not be able to recall her face (or its most recent features) there's a familiarity to her name, and that's kind of the point.